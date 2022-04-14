Seth Meyers (‘Late Night’) on his ‘secret baby’ and welcoming comedy hero guests Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and David Letterman this season [Exclusive Video Interview]

Back in November, Seth Meyers had a big secret to reveal on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” Actually it was his two young sons who announced on a short video that they had welcomed a baby sister two months earlier. Meyers was joined by his parents and brother Josh for their annual Thanksgiving show on November 25, with all of them watching the video from the set. In our recent webchat, Meyers calls her their “secret baby,” saying, “The pandemic provided with us a chance to not tell the world we were having another baby. It was a special thing to do, especially after the first two were very public in the lead-up.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

He has also been able to welcome some of his comedy heroes this season. Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd were promoting “Ghostbuster: Afterlife” and joined the show on November 15. Of the original “Ghostbusters,” he adds, “I remember with the previews beforehand, just having that electricity in your body as a kid knowing that you’re about to see a movie that’s right up your alley. It was a trip to have those guys there, not just for ‘Ghostbusters,’ but to have a couple of ‘SNL’ legends there as well.”

SEE our dozens of interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

David Letterman also joined as a guest on February 1 of this year for the 40th anniversary of the first episode of “Late Night with David Letterman,” also originating from 30 Rock and NBC. He reveals, “It makes it more stressful to see one of your heroes in real time while everyone else is watching… Dave doesn’t want to spend 10 minutes hearing you tell him how great he is. He wants to make good television. He believes that having a good conversation, telling real stories, being in the moment is what works best.”

Meyers just celebrated the eighth anniversary of hosting “Late Night.” He is a past Emmy winner for Best Original Music and Lyrics while working on “Saturday Night Live” among his 26 career nominations. Enjoy our chat in which he also discusses why he will not return to host the Emmy Awards this September (which are on NBC), Colin Jost and Michael Che surpassing his record of anchoring “Weekend Update” for “SNL,” the return of having a studio audience this season and why he rarely wears coats and ties any longer.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions