Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette among 12 ‘Severance’ cast members submitted at 2022 Emmys

Calling all innies and outies! One of the buzziest new shows of the year, “Severance,” has finalized its plans for the 2022 Emmys. The Apple TV+ sci-fi series tells the tale of a company that wipes its employees’ memories every time they clock in so that outside influences (like, you know, their own children) won’t affect their work product. In all, 12 “Severance” cast members have been submitted on the Emmy ballot, including lead actor Adam Scott as Mark Scout, a conflicted severed worker, and supporting actress Patricia Arquette as Mrs. Harmony Cobel, a sinister Lumon Industries executive. See the full list below.

The cast is a veritable who’s-who of past awards shows, with Arquette being an Oscar winner for “Boyhood” (2014) and a two-time Emmy champ for “The Act” (2019) and “Medium” (2005). Christopher Walken, who plays Burt Goodman, the mild mannered and lovestruck severed chief, won an Oscar for “The Deer Hunter” (1978). And John Turturro, who takes on the role of Irving Bailiff, an adamant rule follower and severed worker, claimed an Emmy for “Monk” (2004).

Other “Severance” actors who made an impact throughout the show’s nine episodes include Britt Lower as Helly Riggs, Zach Cherry as Dylan George, Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick, Jen Tullock as Devon Hale, Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey and Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale.

Here’s a closer look at all 12 “Severance” cast members on the 2022 Emmys ballot:

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Adam Scott as Mark Scout

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Britt Lower as Helly Riggs

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale

Zach Cherry as Dylan George

Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick

John Tuturro as Irving Bailiff

Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey

Jen Tullock as Devon Hall

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Yul Vazquez as Peter “Petey” Kilmer (“In Perpetuity”)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Karen Aldridge as Reghabi (“Defiant Jazz”)

