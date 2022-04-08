‘Severance’ poised to be the next awards breakthrough for Apple TV+

Following universal acclaim and word-of-mouth buzz, Apple TV+ renewed “Severance” for a second season on Wednesday, two days before its explosive Season 1 finale. The buzzy drama series stars Adam Scott as Mark, an office worker who had an operation through his employer to sever his outside memories while at work and his work memories while on the outside. Critics have praised the series for its thought-provoking themes, which range from the banality of office culture to the existential threat of corporations that don’t have your best interest at heart. Such concepts are wrapped in a science fiction-tinged paranoia thriller that has entranced audiences since its February premiere.

The resonance of “Severance” is hardly a surprise in this day and age, as the show shares DNA with the kinds of American workplace satires from the turn of the century like “Fight Club” and “Office Space.” With more and more workers leaving the office in the midst of the pandemic, the concept of work-life balance is more potent than ever. “Severance” revels in the delicate tension between employees and their employer as they question the very nature of their work, and the personal sacrifices that are asked of them on a daily basis.

Scott’s portrayal of Mark is that of a seemingly content man who is starting to come undone thanks to the arrival of co-worker Helly (Britt Lower), a critical thinker who questions everything despite undergoing the severance operation herself. The pair work in the same office pod as other severed workers Dylan (Zack Cherry) and Irving (John Turturro), who are tasked with menial computer duties. Rounding out the cast are Academy Award winners Christopher Walken as Burt, a severed employee from another department, and Patricia Arquette as Harmony, Mark’s demanding boss.

“Severance” is on the brink of contending in several Emmy categories, according to the latest Gold Derby odds. The psychological thriller is in eighth place for a Best Drama Series nomination, with eight slots available. Scott and Arquette are just outside the predicted six in Best Drama Actor and Drama Actress, respectively, though their odds are rising. Turturro is close to breaking into Best Drama Supporting Actor, while Walken is an outside contender, likely due to his limited screen time. But if the positive reception of “Severance” continues to spread in the weeks to come, it might start to firm up some slots in the drama categories, especially if the red-hot Apple campaigns for it like it did for reigning Best Comedy Series champ “Ted Lasso” and Best Picture Oscar winner “CODA.”

