5 reasons why ‘Severance’ will be an Emmys powerhouse for Apple TV+

One of the most surprising television shows to emerge this season is Apple TV+’s “Severance,” a workplace thriller set in the mysterious Lumon Industries that subverts the audience’s expectations from its opening scene to the final shot of its climactic season finale. As Caroline Framke, chief television critic for Variety, observes, “‘Severance’ becomes the best kind of TV surprise: one that rewards early patience with a real knockout of a back half.” The series has proven to be a word of mouth hit, and has gained a ton of traction in the lead-up to Emmy nominations voting, which begins June 16.

Here are my top five reasons why “Severance” can prove to be an Emmys powerhouse this season.

1. It’s streaming on Apple TV+

The company has had a remarkable year in terms of awards success, having just won Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars for ”CODA,” a feat that no other streaming service has yet to accomplish. Reigning Best Comedy Series Emmy winner “Ted Lasso” has also brought eyes onto the platform, and it’s now in contention for its second season, ensuring voters will be tuning into Apple TV+ again. “Severance” can only benefit from this onslaught of buzz, hopefully grabbing the attention of Emmy voters and audiences alike.

2. Science fiction and fantasy shows have become awards magnets

The TV academy has recently extended support toward the sci-fi and fantasy genres with shows like ”The Handmaid’s Tale,” ”Game of Thrones,” “The Mandalorian,“ ”Stranger Things,“ ”Westworld,” “Lost“ and ”Orphan Black” receiving multiple nominations and wins in various categories. The inclusion and embracement of these “genre shows” removes a hurdle that may have existed for “Severance” only a few years prior. Audiences have been indulging in sci-fi and fantasy programming for decades, so it’s only natural that the TV Academy should follow suit.

3. It has a top notch cast and creative team

Awards heavyweights such as Oscar and Emmy winner Patricia Arquette (who plays Mrs. Harmony Cobel, a sinister Lumon Industries executive who’s harboring quite a few secrets), Oscar champ Christopher Walken (portraying Burt Goodman, the mild mannered and lovestruck severed chief of the Optics and Design department at Lumon) and Emmy winner John Turturro (hilariously playing Irving Bailiff, an adamant rule follower and severed worker in the Lumon Macrodata Refinement division) have prominent and showy roles that could put them in contention for supporting nominations.

The series is led by Adam Scott (portraying Mark Scout, a conflicted severed worker who begins to unearth the shadowy operations at Lumon Industries) who has been a fan favorite in such Emmy favorites as ”Big Little Lies,” ”Parks and Recreation” and ”The Good Place.” Scott’s performance has earned critical acclaim. David Canfield, staff writer for Vanity Fair, notes, “Scott’s magnetic and layered performance contains much of what he’s brought to past roles—the manic sunniness of ‘Step Brothers,’ the wry sadness of ‘Party Down,’ the deadpan stylings of ‘Parks and Recreation.’” He goes on to call it “tricky stuff,” describing how Scott essentially plays two characters packaged into one performance. Scott is currently eighth in Gold Derby’s combined odds for a Best Drama Actor nomination. This would mark his first Emmy nom, and could possibly go hand in hand with a Best Drama Series bid, as he (along with Arquette) serves as one of the producers for the series.

Arquette currently holds the #10 spot for Best Drama Supporting Actress, and should be someone to watch out for on nominations morning as she is a two-time Emmy winner for “The Act” and “Medium.” Her status as an Oscar winner (for 2014’s “Boyhood”) also doesn’t hurt, as the Emmys love to award movie stars for their television work. The same can be said for Walken, who could easily garner a nomination from his name alone. He is currently sitting at #14 for Best Drama Supporting Actor, but with a previous Emmy bid in 1991 for “Sarah, Plain and Tall,” combined with the power behind his name and Apple TV+’s campaign, I wouldn’t be surprised if he shows up. Turturro has risen to #8 on our odds and seems like a shoo-in for a supporting actor notice. His performance allows him to show off many facets of his abilities, and is written in a way that keeps him at the forefront of your mind, even after the credits roll. His most recent Emmy nomination came in 2017 for “The Night Of,” where he was nominated alongside and lost to his costar, Riz Ahmed. He also won Best Comedy Guest Actor in 2004 for “Monk,” which proves that the TV academy is willing to grant him the gold.

These actors being “on the bubble” for each category, and rising in our odds, show that the series is being taken seriously as an awards contender. “Severance” is currently ranked at #6 on our combined odds, which makes it appear to be a likely contender for a nomination. If the series manages to break into the Best Drama Series category, it is very likely that acting and craft nominations will come along with it.

4. It will have broad appeal across several categories

Along with the potential for several acting bids, the possibility of nominations across the board in several above and below the line categories strengthens its chances at Emmy gold. The show could gain noms for Best Drama Series, writing and directing, particularly for its bombastic finale, which The New York Times chief television critic James Poniewozik describes as “a tense, stupendous season finale that feels like a racecar hurtling toward a brick wall, in the best way.” The thrilling season conclusion is brilliantly directed by Ben Stiller, who already received a directing mention in 2019 for “Escape at Dannemora” in the Limited Series category. It could also net mentions in Creative Arts categories such as casting, cinematography, picture editing, sound editing, sound mixing, production design and Best Main Title Design.

5. The release date was perfectly timed

Along with the risk of airing and being forgotten with time, shows premiering in the spring have a disadvantage in that there are so many series that are being pushed and presented at the same time, resulting in what some might say is an insurmountable mountain of programming. An advantage that “Severance” has is that it premiered in the sweet spot of the new year. Airing from February 18-April 8, the series captured all of the eyes it needed to, avoiding the bottleneck of shows rushing to premiere before the consideration deadline, but also late enough in the Emmys cycle to not be considered out of sight and out of mind. This is crucial for a new series, where eyes on screens may be the factor that can propel it all the way to nomination victory.

