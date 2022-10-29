Will Emmy bridesmaid ‘Severance’ be avenged at the Golden Globes?

“Severance” had a major breakthrough at the Emmys this year, winning two awards out of 14 nominations, but it couldn’t beat “Succession” for Best Drama Series. The good news for “Severance,” though, is that “Succession” won’t have any new episodes aired in 2022, which means it won’t be eligible for the upcoming Golden Globes. Does that mean “Severance” will prevail? It fits the profile of other buzzy freshman shows that have won.

“Severance” is a mysterious drama about a corporation that severs the consciousness of its employees: when they’re at work they don’t remember their home lives, and when they’re at home they don’t remember their work lives. It received plenty of acclaim from critics and four Television Critics Association noms including Program of the Year.

Acclaimed new shows have proved popular at the Globes, with “Mad Men,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Homeland,” “The Affair,” “Mr. Robot,” and “The Crown” taking Best Drama Series in their first year of eligibility over the last decade or so. Then “Succession” won for its second and third seasons in 2020 and 2022, but now it’s out of the way.

So the biggest challenge for “Severance” will be overcoming “The Crown,” which in addition to winning in its first season swept the awards in its fourth in 2021. That show returns in November for season five with a brand new cast assuming the roles of the British royal family, so it’s almost like a brand new show again. It will air much closer to Golden Globe voting, so it’ll be fresh in mind – “Severance” will be months old by then. All that may be why “The Crown” is our front-runner to win with 17/5 odds according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, followed by “Severance” with 4/1 odds.

But “The Crown” has already won twice, and only two shows have ever won three times: “The X-Files” and the aforementioned “Mad Men.” More often the Golden Globes shower you with praise and then move on to the shiniest new thing. “Severance” is well-positioned to be that thing.

