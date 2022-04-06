‘Severance’ renewed for Season 2 by Apple TV+

Just ahead of its first season finale, Apple TV+ has renewed the acclaimed drama “Severance” for a second season.

The news was announced Wednesday. “It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement,” executive producer and director Ben Stiller said. “It has been a long road bringing ‘Severance’ to television. I first read Dan [Erickson’s] pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way.”

“Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, ‘Severance’ has imagined an existence that‘s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters,” added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in season two.”

In “Severance,” “Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.”

In addition to Scott, the cast includes Patricia Arquette, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken.

The first season has drawn comparisons to science-fiction mysteries such as “Lost” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” as well as “Mad Men” and “Office Space.” The season finale, which launches on Friday, is packed with twists and ends on a cliffhanger that sets the course for what’s to come.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions