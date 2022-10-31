‘Severance’ season 2 cast revealed: Lumon Industries welcomes Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever…

Severance Season 2 cast
Stephen Lovekin/Variety; Rob Latour/Variety; David Buchan/Variety

The “Severance” gang is back together again, but there’s a new group of recruits ready for orientation in Season 2. Stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Zach Cherry and Christopher Walken are all expected to return and executive producer and director Ben Stiller confirmed principal photography is underway.

SEE Will Emmy bridesmaid ‘Severance’ be avenged at the Golden Globes?

Joining the mystery’s main cast this season are Alia Shawkat (“Search Party”), Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”) and Merritt Wever (“Unbelievable). Other additions include Bob Balaban (“The Chair”), Robby Benson (“American Dreams”), Stefano Carannate, John Noble (“Elementary”), and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“The Tourist”).

“Severance” is a psychological thriller created by Dan Erickson. It stars Scott as Mark Scout, a man who leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives.

More News from GoldDerby

Loading