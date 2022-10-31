‘Severance’ season 2 cast revealed: Lumon Industries welcomes Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever…

“We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of ‘Severance,’” said Stiller in a statement. “Though we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn’t be happier. Praise Kier!”

“Severance” made a huge splash at the 2022 Emmys, earning 14 nominations including Best Drama Series, Best Drama Actor (Scott), Best Drama Supporting Actress (Arquette) and Best Drama Supporting Actor (Turturro and Walken). It won two — Best Music Composition for a Series and Best Main Title Design.

Shawkat is a three-time SAG Awards nominee as part of the ensemble cast of “Arrested Development.” Christie was nominated for an Emmy in 2019 for “Game of Thrones” and earned five SAG Award nominations as part of the show’s cast. Wever is a two-time Emmy winner for “Nurse Jackie” in 2013 and “Godless” in 2018.

Season 1 of “Severance” is expected to fare well throughout the winter awards season as well. According to Gold Derby’s current odds, the Apple TV+ thriller is predicted to earn Golden Globe bids for Best Drama Series, Best Drama Actor (Scott), Best Drama Actress (Lower), Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor (Turturro) and Best TV Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress (Arquette). At the SAG Awards it is currently ranked second for Best TV Drama Ensemble and Best TV Drama Actor (Scott).

