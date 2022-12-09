‘Severance,’ ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ predicted to lead Golden Globes nominations

When the TV nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes are announced on Monday, December 12, get ready to hear the names “Severance” and “The White Lotus: Sicily” read out again and again. Per Gold Derby’s odds, both shows are predicted to reap five nominations apiece, leading all television fare.

Five other TV programs are expected to rake in four nominations each: “Abbott Elementary,” “The Crown,” “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Pam and Tommy.” And a half-dozen series are forecasted to reap three bids apiece: “Barry,” “Better Call Saul,” “Black Bird,” “Hacks,” “House of the Dragon” and “The Staircase.”

Scroll down for your complete Golden Globes TV nominations preview, in which we break down all of the shows based on their predicted tallies. These awards are bestowed annually by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in both film and television. There is still time to make or update your picks before the noms are unveiled on Monday morning, so what are you waiting for? NBC’s 2023 ceremony is scheduled to air on Tuesday, January 10 with Jerrod Carmichael serving as host.

5 NOMINATIONS

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor (Adam Scott)

Best Drama Actress (Britt Lower)

Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor (John Turturro)

Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress (Patricia Arquette)

“The White Lotus: Sicily” (HBO)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor (F. Murray Abraham)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor (Michael Imperioli)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress (Jennifer Coolidge)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress (Aubrey Plaza)

4 NOMINATIONS

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress (Quinta Brunson)

Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor (Tyler James Williams)

Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress (Sheryl Lee Ralph)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress (Imelda Staunton)

Best Drama Actor (Dominic West)

Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress (Lesley Manville)

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor (Evan Peters)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor (Richard Jenkins)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress (Niecy Nash-Betts)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor (Steve Martin)

Best Comedy Actor (Martin Short)

Best Comedy Actress (Selena Gomez)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor (Sebastian Stan)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress (Lily James)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor (Seth Rogen)

3 NOMINATIONS

“Barry” (HBO)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor (Bill Hader)

Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor (Henry Winkler)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor (Bob Odenkirk)

Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress (Rhea Seehorn)

“Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor (Taron Egerton)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor (Paul Walter Hauser)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress (Jean Smart)

Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actress (Hannah Einbinder)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress (Emma D’Arcy)

Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor (Matt Smith)

“The Staircase” (HBO Max)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor (Colin Firth)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress (Toni Collette)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress (Juliette Binoche)

2 NOMINATIONS

“The Bear” (FX on Hulu)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor (Jeremy Allen White)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress (Amanda Seyfried)

“The Old Man” (FX)

Best Drama Actor (Jeff Bridges)

Best Comedy/Drama Supporting Actor (John Lithgow)

“Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX on Hulu)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor (Andrew Garfield)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress (Daisy Edgar-Jones)

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor (Kevin Costner)

1 NOMINATION

“The English” (Amazon Prime Video)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress (Emily Blunt)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

Best Drama Actress (Zendaya)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress (Julia Garner)

“Julia” (HBO Max)

Best Comedy Actress (Sarah Lancashire)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Comedy Actress (Rachel Brosnahan)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

Best Drama Actress (Laura Linney)

“Ramy” (Hulu)

Best Comedy Actor (Ramy Youssef)

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominees

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions