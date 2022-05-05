Shaggy (‘The Masked Singer’ Space Bunny) unmasked interview: ‘I was wiggling my butt’ to make up for lack of facial expression

Three mystery celebrities hit the stage on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” Prince, Queen Cobra and Space Bunny all sang their hearts out in hopes of winning Round 3 but it was Team Good’s royal toad that ruled the day. Team Cuddly’s Space Bunny finished in third place for Group C following a fun performance of “Now That We Found Love” by Heavy D & the Boyz ft. Aaron Hall and was unmasked to reveal Grammy-winning entertainer Shaggy.

“What took y’all so long?” Shaggy screamed out to the panelists during his unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “Ken, I was just on your show!” The performer admitted to disguising is recognizable tone with each performance. “I can’t use my original singing voice, walking around like, ‘Mr. Boombastic.’ One of the things about being a performer is it’s really about your facial expressions. The look. With the suit and the hat you really can’t do that, so I was wiggling my butt. I was like, yo! What’s up?!”

Panelists Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger were both able to correctly decipher Space Bunny’s clues and name Shaggy as the masked rabbit. Ken Jeong was wildly off base with Owen Wilson, while Jenny McCarthy was closer with Sean Kingston. The shaggy dog in his video package was a clue to Shaggy’s name. The crown was a clue to Shaggy’s hometown, Kingston, Jamaica. The basketball on fire was a nod to Shaggy’s album “Hot Shot.”

Space Bunny was the 11th performer eliminated from Season 7. His exit was preceded by Duff Goldman as McTerrier, Joe Buck as Ram, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Penn & Teller as Hydra, Dog the Bounty Hunter as Armadillo, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box and Kirstie Alley as Baby Mammoth. He came in third place from Group C behind Prince and Queen Cobra. Prince will now face off against Firefly and Ringmaster in the Season 7 finale.

