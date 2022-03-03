‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ visual effects: Oscar nominee for its magical worlds and superhuman fight scenes

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is one of two Marvel superhero movies in the mix this year for Best Visual Effects at the Academy Awards. It’s a visually compelling introduction to a lesser-known Marvel Comics hero, as played by Simu Liu. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, this martial arts and fantasy spectacle was also the highest grossing movie of 2021 until along came a certain “Spider-Man” movie.

Just like many nominees in the Visual Effects category, “Shang-Chi’s” nominated team is a mix of previous contenders. A VFX vet for over 20 years, Christopher Townsend was a mainstay at Industrial Light and Magic (ILM) for half that time. He’s also been involved with the VFX for quite a few Marvel movies, having previously received Oscar noms for “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” and “Iron Man 3.” Dan Oliver’s previous nomination in this category was for George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road,” which surprisingly lost to “Ex Machina.”

Joe Farrell is also a previous nominee for his work on Clint Eastwood’s “Hereafter,” while first-time nominee, Weta Digital’s Sean Noel Walker, has been involved in many recent Marvel movies, including the two for which Townsend was nominated, slowly moving up the ranks until he achieved the role of Weta’s senior VFX supervisor on “Shang-Chi.”

The amazing work by this quartet (and all the artists and animators working under them) is clearly evident from what they brought the seemingly impossible martial arts fights, including a few with mystical and spiritual elements, right up until the movie’s epic grand finale, which includes all sorts of CG environments, as well as a couple dragons! There are many sequences in that final battle that are fully CG, taking various elements shot on stages to implement them into CG environments along with the magical creatures that exist in the world of Ta Lo.

In the video above, you can see Weta Digital’s VFX breakdown reel of that final battle sequence, in which Shang-Chi faces his father, played by Tony Leung, each of them sporting five of the powerful, magical rings from the film’s title, as well as the climactic battle between two dragons, one good and one evil in the latest attempt by a Marvel hero to save the world.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?