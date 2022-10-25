Shangela was ‘impressed’ that Tyra Banks ate her cleavage fried chicken on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Shangela ate on Monday’s “Dancing with the Stars” and then Tyra Banks ate — literally — her cleavage fried chicken, which the drag superstar was not surprised by at all.

“I was impressed,” Shangela told Entertainment Weekly after the show. “Baby, let me tell you something, if you know how to go in on a piece of fried chicken, you can come to my cookout any time and Tyra has a golden invitation.”

After her tango with Gleb Savchenko on Michael Bublé Night, Shangela pulled out a piece of fried chicken in a baggie from her décolletage to give to Len Goodman, who last week had asked her to make sure her legs were crispy. “My mama said make sure I give you this crispy chicken to make sure that my crispy legs were just as crispy,” she told him.

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star then revealed to a stunned Banks that she had not one but two baggies of fried chicken tucked away in her dress. While Goodman declined to eat his chicken, the supermodel promptly grabbed the second bag and took a bite out of out of the drumstick, even licking her fingers afterward.

Seemingly the only two people who were in on the gag were Shangela and her mother, who came up with the idea. Even Savchenko was in the dark. “I had no idea until the end,” he said told EW. “Before the dance, I saw something tucked in and I was like, ‘Oh maybe it’s the glitter,’ but then no, it’s fried chicken.”

Shangela didn’t want the pro to know so he’d be focused on their routine, which nabbed a 45 out of 50. “I didn’t tell him because as the choreographer, I know he is laser focused on me, just focusing on the moves and the technique, and I want him to definitely be laser focused on that,” she explained. “But you know I’m Shangela. I like to bring a little fun, a little spontaneity, a little surprise, and it was one for him too.”

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

