‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ reviews: Critics praise Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany’s MCU debut, but ‘fandom will be divided’

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” premiered August 18 on Disney+ and instantly impressed critics to a 92% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The MCU series follows Jennifer Walters, an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases, who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk (and cousin of Bruce Banner). The cast is equally as exciting as the premise and includes Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany making her MCU debut in the title role with supporting players Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil and Charlie Cox rounding out the ensemble. But what exactly do critics think of this nine-episode story?

John Kirk of Original Cin believes that “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” finds the perfect mix of humor and the Marvel Universe that we know and love. “And while she’s a lawyer, she’s also supposed to balance her life as a super-hero, combatting opponents in the most outlandish way, while maintaining a career as a high-stakes attorney representing other superhumans.” To say that she is busy is an understatement. Maslany is especially praised for her performance as the title character and Ruffalo “is not only essential but welcome as this version of the Hulk has Banner’s intellect as well.” Kirk continues, “Each episode is filled with humorous moments, with multiple chances for She-Hulk to show her super-powered and legal acumen.”

Luke Y. Thompson of superherohype.com begins by stating that while the show needs a bit more work, the lead character “offers a welcome perspective as an adult female protagonist who is trying to navigate her old life and the same career despite her obvious changes.” He writes, “Maslany has her tone perfectly calibrated, but the show’s still working on it. Marvel usually garners humor simply by having grounded characters react to insane situations, but on She-Hulk, many of the ‘normal’ characters are equally ridiculous, and Maslany’s Jen seems to be the only one really bothered by how crazy the MCU is.” In the end, Thompson concludes that the show just needs to continue working on its overall tone.

Caroline Framke of Variety begins by stating, “the lawyer turned reluctant superhero (played by ‘Orphan Black’ star Tatiana Maslany) approaches her life with a winsome grin and ‘let’s get this over with!’ sigh.” Framke continues, “And so begins ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.’ Marvel’s latest swing at adapting a beloved comic book character into a show tries both to stand apart from the studio’s formidable film franchise and to incorporate enough of its hallmarks to keep fans invested.” Maslany and Ruffalo’s chemistry is praised, but ,“While there’s plenty to like and latch onto along the way, it’s hard to shake the feeling while watching ‘She-Hulk’ that its approach is several years behind the curve.” She concludes the show “deserved more of an updated version to play with, and the chance to push more timely boundaries, than Marvel ultimately affords them.”

Kelly Lawler of USA Today begins by saying it’s “like watching your favorite basketball team overshoot the buzzer beater by this much.” The major issue is that the series does not quite have a genre. “It is at once a comedy, a legal drama, a superhero show, a romance, a ‘Fleabag’-style fourth-wall breaker and a hangout sitcom.” Maslany is praised for her performance as the lead who runs “the superhuman law department at a fancy firm, defending the likes of MCU movie characters Abomination (Tim Roth, reprising his role as the villain from 2008’s ‘The Incredible Hulk’) and Wong (Benedict Wong).” Cameos aplenty! Lawler continues, “Another problem – one that may be insurmountable for some viewers – is the computer-generated imagery.” In the end, the review has a solution to the show’s issues. “A little more of Jen Walters’ Hulk finesse and a little less of Bruce Banner’s ‘Hulk smash!’ and there might be a great TV show in here.”

Julian Roman at movieweb.com writes, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law unabashedly gears itself to the trials and travails of millennial women in true sitcom fashion. Jennifer has to juggle her career, love interests, and superhero enemies. The 90s hit Ally McBeal came to mind immediately. If only the show were as well-written and executed. The slapstick hits a brick wall at times. The supremely talented Tatiana Maslany mitigates the overly absurd elements. Fandom will be divided. Those into serious MCU themes and storylines will not be happy. I’m in for the long haul based on the initial episodes gradually improving. Stick around during the credits.”

