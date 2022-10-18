‘She Said’ stars split at Oscars: Zoe Kazan goes lead, Carey Mulligan campaigns for supporting

“She Said” has revealed that it’s splitting up the two stars in its campaign for Oscars. Zoe Kazan will be pushed for Best Actress while her co-star Carey Mulligan will be seeking Best Supporting Actress recognition.

The film tells the true story of the two New York Times journalists, Jodi Kantor (Kazan) and Megan Twohey (Mulligan), whose investigation into Harvey Weinstein helped bring down the movie mogul and spark the #MeToo movement that shined a light on sexual harassment and assault in the workplace. As depicted in the film, Kantor begins the investigation and Twohey comes onboard following her similar investigations into misconduct by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly. But it’s Kantor who we see interviewing most of Weinstein’s accusers. Kazan has about 20 minutes more of screen time in the film than Mulligan.

Kazan has yet to be nominated at the Oscars, but she has appeared in Oscar-nominated films including “The Big Sick” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” She’s also an Emmy nominee for her performance in the limited series “Olive Kitteridge” and an Independent Spirit Award nominee for penning the script for “Ruby Sparks,” in which she also starred. Her real-life partner Paul Dano could also secure his first Oscar nomination this year for his supporting role in “The Fabelmans,” which would be reminiscent of last year’s matching Oscar noms for partners Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons for “The Power of the Dog.”

Mulligan has the more established track record with the Oscars. She earned Best Actress nominations for the films “An Education” and “Promising Young Woman,” both of which were nominated for Best Picture. Campaigning her as a supporting actress for “She Said” could be a savvy move. That race is wide open since Michelle Williams (“Fabelmans”) was announced as a lead-acting contender for that film. And splitting up borderline co-leads has paid off before for films like “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Leonardo DiCaprio nominated in lead, Brad Pitt winning supporting) and “The Favourite” (Olviia Colman winning lead, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz nominated in supporting). Could this move similarly result in noms and wins for one or both women?

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?