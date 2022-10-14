‘She Said’ reviews at New York Film Festival praise ‘satisfying’ and ‘incendiary’ film about Weinstein investigation

The fact -based drama “She Said” had its world premiere at the 2022 New York Film Festival on October 13. It was a Spotlight selection at the fest, which is especially appropriate since the film is reminiscent of “Spotlight” in its focus on journalists in pursuit of the truth about abuses of power. But what do critics have to say about the film now that they’ve seen it?

“She Said” tells the story of the New York Times investigation that in 2017 exposed decades of sexual abuse by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, helping to popularize the #MeToo movement that shined a light on the sexual harassment and misconduct that pervade media and other industries. As of this writing the film has a MetaCritic score of 72 based on 10 reviews counted thus far, seven of which are classified as positive and three as mixed, but none of them outright negative. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is 80% fresh based on 10 reviews, only two of which are rotten.

It’s being called an “artful and incendiary” film, “immensely satisfying” with its “moral clarity” and “proficient pace.” While it can be “a little overly explanatory,” it’s “elevated by its performances.” Zoe Kazan gives a “standout performance” as journalist Jodi Kantor, while Carey Mulligan is “wily” and “explosive” as her investigative partner Megan Twohey. They’re both “magnificent.” As an awards contender, six of the Expert film journalists we’ve surveyed to date predict that the film will be a Best Picture nominee at the Oscars. But it’s looking even stronger in the race for Best Adapted Screenplay, where 17 say writer Rebecca Lenkiewicz will be nominated and two predict she will win for adapting the nonfiction book of the same name about the Weinstein investigation.

The film is scheduled to be released on November 18 by Universal Pictures.

