‘She Said’ trailer: Will the journalistic Oscar contender be this year’s ‘Spotlight’? [WATCH]

On July 14 Universal Pictures released a preview for its upcoming Oscar contender “She Said” starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan. Does it look like a winner to you? Watch the “She Said” trailer above. The film opens on November 18.

Based on the nonfiction book by New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, “She Said” tells the story of the investigative reporting that went into uncovering the serial sexual abuses of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Their reporting galvanized the #MeToo movement that led to further revelations about the abuses of media men in positions of power. In the film, Kazan and Mulligan play Kanton and Twohey, respectively.

The film comes with a strong awards pedigree. Its director, Maria Schrader, may best be known for helming the Netflix limited series “Unorthodox,” for which she won an Emmy for Best Movie/Limited Directing in 2020. The screenplay is by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, a European Film Award winner for co-writing the Oscar-winning Polish film “Ida” (2013), a British Independent Film Award nominee for penning “Disobedience” (2017), and an Independent Spirit Award nominee for her script for “Colette” (2018).

There’s plenty of awards-friendly talent in front of the camera as well. Mulligan is a two-time Oscar nominee for Best Actress (2009’s “An Education,” 2020’s “Promising Young Woman”). Kazan was an Emmy nominee for the 2014 limited series “Olive Kitteridge” and a SAG Award nominee with the ensemble cast of “The Big Sick” (2017). The supporting cast includes Oscar nominees Samantha Morton and Patricia Clarkson and Emmy winner Andre Braugher.

And the subject matter is ripe for awards consideration. For better or worse, the story of Harvey Weinstein hits close to home; many of his films were Oscar nominees and winners, after all. But journalists uncovering corruption have been popular heroes for the academy in the past, from “All the President’s Men” (1976) delving into the Watergate scandal to “The Insider” (1999) about the fight against the tobacco industry, Best Picture winner “Spotlight” (2015) addressing sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, and “The Post” (2017) about the controversial publication of the Pentagon Papers. Will “She Said” follow in those footsteps?

