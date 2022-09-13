5 best Emmy acceptance speeches: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lizzo, Michael Keaton… [POLL]

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards are in the books, with 25 categories bestowed live on NBC in a ceremony hosted by Kenan Thompson. Some of the winners gave insanely funny acceptance speeches while others were incredibly heartfelt and moving and Sheryl Lee Ralph gave one for the ages. With the ceremony now in our collective rearview mirror, let’s take a look at the six best speeches from this year’s broadcast. Be sure to vote in our poll below to tell us who YOU think gave the best Emmy Awards acceptance speech.

Comedy Supporting Actress: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Ralph gave a legendary speech worthy of someone who was getting her first major accolade in her five-decade long career. She was so shocked that it took her a bit to actually get up and get on stage. As she looked out at the audience in the Microsoft Theater, she absorbed the moment and then started belting the opening lines of the Dianne Reeves song, “Endangered Species.” Once she concluded that she said, “To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like and don’t you ever, ever give up on you.” She then shouted out “Abbott” creator Quinta Brunson, her husband and “everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me!” It may just end up being the best awards speech of the decade.

Competition Program: Lizzo, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

The multi-Grammy Award winning singer was shocked and overcome with emotion when she won the category that “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has won for the past four years. “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but bitch, it’s going to have to be you.’” She then paid tribute to the women who made the program possible and their stories, which she said weren’t unique but just don’t get told. She then gave them another shout out, saying, “They are Emmy award-winning superstars who are going on a world tour! Make some noise for my Big Grrrls. I love you so much. God bless y’all. This is for the big girls!”

Limited/Anthology Supporting Actress: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Coolidge gave a speech that could only have been given by an actress like her. “I took a lavender bath tonight right before the show and it made me swell up inside my dress and I’m having a hard time speaking.” She continued, “This is so thrilling because—oh sh*t, I didn’t think this was going to happen.” She then took out a crumpled piece of paper and began to name some people but when she started getting to her family, the orchestra started playing the legendary actress off the stage. She stood there refusing to get off. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and I’m full! I’m full!” She tried dancing to the music to get them to stop but, unfortunately, the music won out and we didn’t get to hear the rest of her speech, cementing what was probably the lowest moment of the ceremony.

Limited/Anthology Actor: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Keaton’s win for the Hulu limited series about the opioid epidemic started off the night and the actor initially quipped, “My face hurts so much from all the fake smiling I’ve been doing.” After thanking the people responsible for the show he talked about the black and white television that his father won in a raffle that mesmerized him. He talked about re-enacting everything that he saw on there and then thanked his family for “They were never demeaning, they were never dismissive, they never looked down at it, they never made fun of me and they would ask me to re-enact scenes for them.” He also took some time to acknowledge those who may have doubted him. “Over the years we’ve all been through a lot of tough times. There have been some doubters. I’ve had some doubters. You know what? We’re cool. But I also had those people for all these years when times were rough who were the true believers. I f*ckin’ love you, man.”

Limited/Anthology Directing/Writing: Mike White, “The White Lotus”

The famously weird writer/director first won for Limited/Anthology Directing. “I had funny things to say but who cares.” He then thanked his parents by saying, “My mom let me be the weird kid that I wanted to be and my dad who’s struggling right now. Thank you so much for letting me honor him tonight.” He closed it by saying he loved everyone there and couldn’t wait to party with them. Immediately after that, he won Limited/Anthology Writing and started talking about how he was on “Survivor.” “I was on ‘Survivor’ and the way to stay in the game is you lower your threat level and now I feel like I’ve raised my threat level. I just want to stay in the game. Awards are great, I love writing, I love doing what I do. Don’t come for me. Don’t vote me off the island, please!”

