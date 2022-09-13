Emmys 2022: The good (Sheryl Lee Ralph), bad (cringeworthy interpretive dance) and ugly (playing off winners)

For the awards-obsessed writers and editors of Gold Derby, Emmy night is one of the most anticipated extravaganzas of the year. We eagerly await the opening of every envelope, listen intently to every speech and celebrate our savvy predictions while screaming over upsets we should have called. Below are our collective thoughts on Emmys 2022 from the best moments to the worst as well as those real head-scratchers.

GOOD

Sheryl Lee Ralph took everyone to church with her truly epic, truly moving speech. Not only did she share wise words about believing in yourself, but she also busted out the voice that first made her a star in “Dreamgirls,” and belted to the rafters. It was so satisfying to see this acting veteran receive her due. Instantly one of the greatest Emmy speeches of all time – Sam Eckmann

There’s only one answer for this…Sheryl Lee Ralph – Tony Ruiz

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) owned the night. But one of my other favorite acceptance speeches belonged to Lizzo, who was able to take down the titan “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with her Best Competition Program win for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” Emotion, joy, motivation, check! – Denton Davidson

Julia Garner winning her third Emmy for “Ozark.” Even though there was an overload of repeat winners this year, Garner delivered her series-best work in Season 4 of “Ozark” and deserves a farewell hug from voters for bringing Ruth Langmore — a truly iconic character — to life. Also, the inspired wins of Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”). It was particularly nice to see Ralph, who is multiple decades into her career, finally earn the recognition she’s long deserved – Luca Giliberti

Underappreciated veteran Sheryl Lee Ralph won her very first Emmy and then delivered the acceptance speech of the night – Daniel Montgomery

For me, the best moments of any awards show is when you’re pleasantly surprised by a winner that you weren’t expecting. We had a few of those tonight, and they were glorious – Rob Licuria

BAD

The extended KIA “commercial” could have been used for more acceptance speeches, performance clips, or…really anything else – Sam Eckmann

“Barry” going home empty handed for what was a total masterpiece of a season – Tony Ruiz

The entire opening dance sequence had me scratching my head. It included spotlighting the original cast of “The Brady Bunch.” Why? There was no explanation. Just a contortionist’s follow-up to the “Law & Order” remix – Denton Davidson

For an awards show that sets out to celebrate television, it did not celebrate the nominated work to the extent it could and should have. Although there were montages for comedy and drama series, they were rather carelessly produced. There were plenty of memorable moments from this past TV season — including, for example, the “Running Up That Hill” sequence from “Stranger Things” — that would have made for exciting montages that actually highlighted and honored the nominated work. Also, cutting off speeches but having numerous unnecessary sketches. Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), who celebrated her first victory, should not have had to dance to music that was cutting her off (as iconic as that moment now is) – Luca Giliberti

When has an interpretive dance segment EVER worked at an awards show. The show opener with dance remixes of popular TV theme songs was cringe-worthy – Daniel Montgomery

I really admire Jimmy Kimmel, don’t get me wrong. But when Quinta Brunson arrived on stage to accept her Emmy, it would’ve been nice for him to get up, dust himself off and leave the stage. It was her moment, not his, and the physical gag (with him being passed out), had mercifully passed – Rob Licuria

UGLY

Playing off Jennifer Coolidge is homophobic. Whoever made that call should apologize to the entire queer community. We had been waiting a full year to hear her speech – Sam Eckmann

I don’t care who the announcer is…they shouldn’t be an integral part of the show, especially if they are (a) not funny, and (b) unable to correctly pronounce names – Tony Ruiz

How do you play off Jennifer Coolidge? Come on! I’m still waiting to hear what she ate after her lavender bath. Also, the announcer mispronounced so many names. That was her whole job – Denton Davidson

Did Emmy voters watch any TV this past year? Because the unprecedented number of repeat winners would suggest they had not — which is a great shame given the amount of qualitative content out there. “Barry” leaving the ceremony empty-handed despite delivering its most acclaimed season to date may be the most unfortunate victim thereof. Also, Laura Linney never winning an Emmy for “Ozark.” Yes, Linney already has four victories under her belt, but she deserved a fifth for her extraordinary work as Wendy Byrde on “Ozark” – Luca Giliberti

Bad bits and interpretive dance took time away from the winners’ speeches, leading to the shameful moment in which Jennifer Coolidge was cruelly and loudly played off the stage after her Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress victory – Daniel Montgomery

I fear that we rarely get many genuinely emotional and memorable awards show moments anymore, because awards shows have become rote snooze-fests where we spend more time on silly time-wasting filler and less time on the actual winners giving actual speeches – Rob Licuria

