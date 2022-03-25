Top 10 Shortest Best Picture Oscar Winners: Which is only 90 minutes long?

Of the 93 films that have won the Best Picture Oscar, several have had running times of just over 90 minutes, while others have hovered closer to four hours in length. Of course, most have landed between the two extremes, creating an overall average of 138 minutes. Most recent winners have fallen below that mean, with the last one to have surpassed it being “The Departed” (151 minutes) in 2007. At 108 minutes, last year’s winner, “Nomadland,” ranks as the 11th shortest film to ever take the prize.

When it earned the top honor in 1935, the 105-minute-long “It Happened One Night” was the second shortest film on the Best Picture winners list. Nearly 90 years later, it has dropped to the 10th slot in that ranking, and 18 additional honorees have joined it in clocking in at under two hours. These include “Nomadland,” “Moonlight” (2017, 111 minutes), and “Birdman” (2015, 119 minutes).

Scroll through our gallery of the 10 shortest Best Picture Oscar winners to find out which nine prevailed with even shorter running times than that of “It Happened One Night.” The list spans over eight decades and includes three films that fall under 100 minutes.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions