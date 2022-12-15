Michelle Williams and Kelly Reichardt reunite for ‘Showing Up’: Watch the new trailer

On Thursday, A24 released the first official trailer for the upcoming drama film “Showing Up,” directed by “First Cow” filmmaker Kelly Reichardt, who also penned the script for the film alongside Jon Raymond.

The film follows an artist on the verge of a career-changing exhibition who finds inspiration in the chaos of life.

You can check out the trailer here:

It stars Michelle Williams (her fourth collaboration with Reichardt), Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Maryann Plunkett, John Magaro, Andre Benjamin, Heather Lawless, Amanda Plummer, Larry Fessenden, James Le Gros, and Izabel Mar.

The film was produced by Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, and Anish Savjani under the production banner of FilmScience.

“Showing Up” is scheduled to be released in theatres by A24 in 2023.