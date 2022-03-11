Sian Heder (‘CODA’ writer-director): How she made this story her own and ’embarked on my own journey with it’

“It’s a purely visual language that is begging to be on screen, and that culture, the community of these characters had not been seen before,” explains “CODA” writer-director Sian Heder about how rare it is to see deaf characters portrayed in film, especially portrayed by deaf actors. Now the film is an Oscar nominee for Best Picture, and Heder is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Watch our video interview above.

“CODA” is adapted from the 2014 French film “La Famille Bélier,” but “I don’t think I would have embarked upon it if I didn’t think I could truly make my own movie that would feel like mine and feel like it had a reason to exist outside of the original film,” says Heder. “Tonally, they’re very different. I never used the script from the original film. I watched the film once and then I sort of absorbed the story and then embarked on my own journey with it.”

That journey took her close to home: “I wrote it for a place that I loved, which was Gloucester, Massachusetts. I grew up in Cambridge, and we would go up to Gloucester every summer of my life and I knew the fishing community there and had watched this working-class town fall apart, really, when the fishing industry died. People were struggling to figure out what to do when they couldn’t make a living anymore. So that also felt like a very ripe setting for a story and conflict within this family.”

To watch this same interview with closed captions, view the YouTube video below and click the CC button on the bottom right.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?