Bruno Mars ties Grammys record for most Record of the Year wins by an artist

The Grammys adore Bruno Mars. After the 2022 Grammys aired on Sunday night, April 3, his total awards haul over the course of his career rose to 15. The very first song he released with collaborator Anderson Paak as Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open,” swept all four of its nominations including Record of the Year, which means that Mars has now tied Paul Simon‘s record as the most awarded artist in the category.

Simon won two Record of the Year titles as one half of a music duo, just as Mars did on April 3. Simon and Garfunkel prevailed for “Mrs. Robinson” (1969) and “Bridge Over Troubled Water” (1971). And then Simon won solo for “Graceland” (1988).

Mars’s wins are eerily similar to Simon’s. “Leave the Door Open” was Mars’s second victory as part of a duo: his first win was in 2016 for “Uptown Funk,” his collaboration with Mark Ronson. And he also won once as a solo artist, for “24K Magic” in 2018. Also just like Simon, two of Mars’s wins came just two years apart.

Neither Mars nor Simon is the all-time biggest individual winner for Record of the Year, though. They’re the most honored artists, but one behind-the-scenes music pro has one up on them: mastering engineer Tom Coyne has prevailed four times. Two of those wins were actually for his work on Mars’s aforementioned “Uptown Funk” and “24K Magic.” He also won for Sam Smith‘s “Stay with Me” in 2015 and Adele‘s “Hello” in 2017, which means he claimed the prize an extraordinary four years in a row.

Record of the Year was a tight race this year with “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo and “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish also in contention. But voters have a soft spot for Mars. He swept his nominations this year, and he swept all six of his nominations the last time he was up for Grammys in 2018. In fact, Mars hasn’t lost a single Grammy contest since 2014. And he could continue that winning streak in 2023 when the rest of Silk Sonic’s album, “An Evening with Silk Sonic,” is eligible for recognition. Tremble all ye who dare challenge him.

