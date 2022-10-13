Silk Sonic ‘gracefully, humbly, sexually’ decline to submit their album ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ for Grammys

“Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed for it. We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” said Bruno Mars in a statement about a huge Grammys shakeup this season: Mars and Anderson .Paak, who together formed the super duo Silk Sonic, have declined to submit their album “An Evening with Silk Sonic” for Grammy consideration despite it being one of the top contenders for Album of the Year — not just for a nomination, but the win.

“We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony. We’d be crazy to ask for anything more,” Mars explained. Silk Sonic’s lead single “Leave the Door Open” swept the 2022 awards, winning all four awards it was nominated for: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. It was the third time Mars won Record of the Year, which tied Paul Simon‘s all-time record for artists. Overall, Mars is a 15-time Grammy winner. The last 13 of those victories came without a single loss, so declining to submit more Silk Sonic music at the very least preserves that undefeated streak.

Mars’s partner in crime Paak has won a total of eight Grammys but has never been nominated for Album of the Year, so he won’t be able to add that to his resume this year. What do you think of their decision to bow out of these awards? And who do you think will benefit the most from their absence? Update your predictions here in our predictions center.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?