Simon Cowell blames ‘boring’ former contestants for new format change on ‘America’s Got Talent’: What do YOU think? [POLL]

“America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell didn’t hold back when asked what prompted the new format change for the “AGT” live shows, in which more contestants than ever are being eliminated each week. “We did it because I think the live shows started to get boring, if I’m being honest with you, over the years,” he told host Terry Crews during the August 17 episode. The British judge added, “For me, everyone should bring their A-game for the final.”

Simon didn’t specifically say which former contestants were so “boring” that it required an entirely new format for Season 17 of NBC’s long-running reality TV show. What do you think of this more cutthroat version of the “AGT” live shows? Vote in our poll below:

SEE All Golden Buzzers on ‘AGT’ through the years

In the past, the live shows were split into three rounds: Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Grand Finale. Now, there are only two rounds: Qualifiers and Grand Finale. Because the middle round has been removed, that means there are massive cuts in each of the five Qualifier weeks. Of the 11 acts who perform each week, only two go on to the finale (creating a Top 10), while nine others are eliminated. There will also be a Wildcard vote in the lead-up to the finale, and that winning act will become the 11th finalist.

“The downside is, nine people go home,” Simon conceded. “The upside is, everyone has to bring their best performance, which to me is what a final should be all about. I know some people may not like it. Tough, that’s the way it is.” Sassy, Simon!

What Simon isn’t taking into consideration is that, no matter how good an act is on their live show, they still have to compete against Golden Buzzers, who have been heavily featured on the series and across social media. Of the three Golden Buzzers who have performed so far, two have been voted through to the finale (saxophonist Avery Dixon and country singing trio Chapel Hart), while a third (12-year-old singer Maddie) was in the Top 3 of her week.

SEE ‘AGT’ deaths: Remembering the contestants we’ve lost on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Simon had a few more words to say about the format change. “I do listen to the audience, honestly,” he confessed, “and what I was hearing over the years was, ‘You’ve gotta make the live shows more exciting.’ And I think even for the contestants, they want to come on stage with their best performance. So hopefully, whatever happens, everybody benefits here.”

This is the second major format shake-up to “America’s Got Talent” in the past few years. The Judge Cuts round used to be a multi-week process in which the acts who advanced from the auditions had to perform again, often in front of special guest judges with Golden Buzzer abilities. But that round was recently replaced by a simple montage of the four judges going through the acts and picking which ones they wanted to see again.

Be sure to make your “AGT” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our Season 17 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.