Youth choir Sing Harlem takes Simon up on his second song challenge in their ‘America’s Got Talent’ audition [WATCH]

Night 7 of auditions on “America’s Got Talent” season 17 continued on July 19 with another slate of audition performances from acts vying for this year’s $1 million prize. Host Terry Crews was back in the theater with series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel for a fifth week of round 1 auditions. As Simon can sometimes do, he offered up a test to the youth choir Sing Harlem by asking that they perform a second song after he was “on the fence” with their first one. Watch the full audition in the video above to find out how they changed his mind.

Vocalists on AGT typically come prepared with multiple audition songs, but that doesn’t make an unexpected last minute ask from Simon to sing a different track any less daunting. When the youth choir Sing Harlem finished their first song, a rock rendition of the En Vogue anthem “Free Your Mind,” Simon said that he was “slightly on the fence” with them. He explained that the performance felt more like something from a musical than the true essence of a choir and asked their director if they had anything else they could sing.

Accepting the challenge, the group delivered their remix of “Amazing Grace” a cappella without the track they’re used to performing it with. This version opened with a solo from one of their vocalists, a 14 year old that Simon later called a star, and was a complete retooling of the classic song into something more uptempo and with new inspiring energy. This time Simon was all smiles and Heidi gave them props for accomplishing something in his ask that is not easy for anyone to do. She added that they harmonize beautifully and they have amazing energy as a group. Simon’s final critique offered them the additional advice that they “find the sweet spot” between doing what they want to do and not dissecting well-known songs too much that they become unrecognizable. By the end, all of the judges were on board with giving them yes votes to sing again the quarter-final round.

