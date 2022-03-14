2022 Oscar predictions slugfest: The most unpredictable in years [WATCH]

“There are so many races in so many categories that are just completely up in the air,” Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria proclaims about an incredibly unpredictable 2022 Oscar season. “It is frustrating for people who want to predict these things, to get them right, but it’s also really interesting because it makes this race fun to follow until the very last moment on Oscar night,” he says.

Licuria is joined by Ebenezer Ayoko and Christopher Tsang to discuss their thoughts about the state of the Oscar race in the wide open big three categories – Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Actor. Watch our Academy Awards predictions slugfest video above.

SEE 2022 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories

Turning to the most puzzling question mark at this stage of the Oscar season, i.e. what will win Best Picture, Licuria claims that “there are a few films, that have kind of risen to the top that appear to be in contention.”

“At the moment I’m going to say ‘The Power of the Dog’ will reign supreme at the end of the day,” Ayoko declares. “I think about this season and how there’s so many things that are similar to last season. We usually say ‘oh, just because something has happened last year doesn’t mean it’s going to happen again this year,’ but this feels like a year where a lot of things that happened last year is happening again this year. I feel like ‘The Power of the Dog’ has been going on a ‘Nomadland’-level trajectory. Granted, it could change in these coming weeks with Critics Choice and PGA and BAFTA, but for right now ‘The Power of the Dog’ with all of its nominations and all of its wins has proven to be a very undeniable juggernaut and so I’m just predicting right now that they’ll continue all the way to the Oscars,” he argues, pointing to the PGA’s preferential ballot voting system, which mirrors how the academy votes for Best Picture.

While Tsang agrees in principle that the Jane Campion-helmed neo-Western is in pole position, he is a bit more hesitant to crown it the frontrunner. “This is tough because a lot of us fall into the trap of the film with the most nominations at the Oscars wins Best Picture. I’m currently predicting ‘The Power of the Dog’ because of the extra nominations in Production Design and Sound. But honestly, I am just waiting for PGA to see what they do. Whatever PGA goes for is who I will predict,” he argues. “It’s all about not only which films have the most passion, but which film is the least divided and if there are people that are not as passionate about ‘The Power of the Dog.'”

Licuria agrees that “The Power of the Dog” might suffer in a preferential ballot if it is divisive enough among the general academy membership. This might help a film like “CODA,” he suggests, which appears top have a broader support base within the industry. “I have a feeling that we could be seeing a ‘CODA’ resurgence and at the moment, it seems that ‘CODA’ has a lot of the heat at this stage of the race, coming off its SAG ensemble in and that people seem to really love it.”

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners and other awards shows champs

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions