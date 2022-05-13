First-time ‘SNL’ host Selena Gomez absolutely, positively does NOT have ants in her pants [WATCH]

In anticipation of Selena Gomez hosting “Saturday Night Live” for the first time ever, “SNL” co-stars Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang and musical guest Post Malone ask the actress/singer repeatedly whether she has ants in her pants. (For the record, she does not.) Instead, Gomez announces she’s simply “excited” to host NBC’s late night sketch program. But that answer isn’t good enough for the others, and things soon take a wild turn. Watch the cute “SNL” promo video above.

“Selena, first time hosting,” Yang declares in the video trailer. “You nervous? You got ants in your pants?”

“No, I’m just excited,” Gomez responds cooly.

Bryant chimes in a bit too giddily, “Well, are you sure? You sure you don’t have any ants in your pants?”

When she says no again, Post Malone urges her, “Maybe you should definitely check to see if you have ants in your pants.”

“Wait guys, is there something I should know?” Gomez asks, slightly worried now.

That’s when the “truth” comes out. The smiling trio reveals they “spilled a bunch of jelly” in her pants and left them “outside for three days” and then “spilled an ant farm” on them. “Sorry!” Yang, Bryant and Post Malone shout in unison. Off Gomez’s look of disgust, the promo video cuts to black.

Tune in to NBC on Saturday, May 14 to see how Gomez’s first stint as “Saturday Night Live” host turns out. Fans of her Hulu comedy series “Only Murders in the Building” have their fingers crossed that Steve Martin and Martin Short will make an appearance in some capacity. Both legendary funnymen have graced Studio 8H more times than we can count, so it’d be a major bummer for them to be absent for their co-star’s big day.

Gomez is earning major Emmy buzz for her role as the dry and urbane millennial Mabel on the whodunnit show about a murder in an an apartment building. She’s competing in the Best Comedy Actress category against the likes of reigning champion Jean Smart (“Hacks”), past winner Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), past nominees Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), plus breakout star Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), among others. Perhaps hosting “SNL” just weeks before the end of the Emmy eligibility period will give Gomez some extra oomph heading into voting?

