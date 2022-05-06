‘SNL’ promo video: Why is Benedict Cumberbatch so annoyed at Ego Nwodim, Arcade Fire? [WATCH]

Apparently, even A-list celebrities get annoyed. In this week’s “SNL” promo video, Benedict Cumberbatch is trying to promote the upcoming May 7 episode when he keeps. getting. interrupted. First, “Saturday Night Live” cast member Ego Nwodim butts in to say her name to the camera. Then the five members of Arcade Fire, the week’s musical guest, each interrupt him one at a time. Cumberbatch throws a mild hissy fit and storms off the stage, declaring, “All right, you’ve got this.” (Watch the video above.)

This marks Cumberbatch’s second time hosting the long-running NBC sketch series after his first appearance in 2016. He also popped up as an uncredited audience member during Tina Fey‘s 2018 episode. The “Sherlock” Emmy winner is currently starring in future box office juggernaut “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” where he reprises his Marvel character Doctor Stephen Strange.

The five members of indie rock band Arcade Fire are Win Butler, Regine Chassagne, Tim Kingsbury, Richard Reed Parry and Jeremy Gara. This is their fifth appearance serving as “Saturday Night Live” musical guests after 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2018. In addition, they popped up in Mick Jagger‘s 2012 episode as themselves.

Besides Nwodim, the other regular cast members for “SNL” Season 47 are: Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang. The featured players are: Aristotle Athari, Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson and Sarah Sherman.

One of the most talked-about sketches from Cumberbatch’s 2016 appearance was “Why is Benedict Cumberbatch Hot?” (watch below). In the game show parody, Beck Bennett asks Vanessa Bayer, Bryant and Cumberbatch why the actor is such a heartthrob. Part of the fun comes from the fact that they’re all playing themselves, not characters. “Every girl in the cast has been so horny for this dude all week,” declares a jealous Bennett. “So as a guy, I’m just kind of trying to figure that out.”

