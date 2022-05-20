‘SNL’ promo video: Natasha Lyonne ‘sufficiently insulted’ after Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon make fun of her voice [WATCH]

The upcoming May 21 season finale of “Saturday Night Live” will serve as the first hosting appearance for “Russian Doll” star Natasha Lyonne. In the new “SNL” promo video (watch above), Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon can’t help but poke fun at Lyonne’s gruff-sounding “iconic voice,” likening it to classic cartoon characters, sandpaper and — yikes — even Covid. Japanese Breakfast is this weekend’s musical guest.

“You kind of sound like if Marge Simpson was real,” McKinnon tells Lyonne in the first of several rapid-fire jabs, referencing the well-known blue-haired “The Simpsons” matriarch.

SEE Zoe Kravitz calls out ‘SNL’ for ‘boy energy’ — she’s only the 4th female host so far this season

“Yeah, your voice is amazing,” Thompson begins, before adding, “You sound like if sandpaper could talk.”

McKinnon declares, “You sound like every secretary in a ‘Monters, Inc.’ movie.”

Thompson then says, “You sound like you had Covid for like a thousand years.”

“You sound like a kazoo that rusted,” finishes McKinnon.

Throughout the verbal shellacking, Lyonne tells the “SNL” stars they’re being “hurtful” and that she’s “sufficiently insulted.” Of course, it’s all in good fun, as the actress later gives a thumbs-up to the camera with a wide smile on her face.

“Russian Doll” has a distant relation to “Saturday Night Live,” as it’s co-created and co-produced by Amy Poehler, who of course got her big break on the NBC late night sketch series. Does that mean we might see Poehler pop up during Lyonne’s hosting gig? Stay tuned.

Season 2 of “Russian Doll” streamed April 20 on Netflix. Once again it focuses on central character Nadia Vulvokov (Lyonne), only instead of repeating her birthday over and over again as she did in Season 1, this time she goes back in time 40 years to when her mother (Chloë Sevigny) was pregnant with her. Lyonne is receiving Emmy buzz for her performance after being nominated for Best Comedy Actress when the show first aired in 2019.

Besides Thompson and McKinnon, the other regular cast members for “SNL” Season 47 are: Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang. The featured players are: Aristotle Athari, Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson and Sarah Sherman.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?