Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Green-eyed Hummingbird for the best score of 80% when predicting the 2022 Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards winners on Tuesday. He is just ahead of 43 people at 60% and has a good point score of 8,560 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 1,000 people worldwide predicted these SCL music champs for five categories at the Los Angeles ceremony. Movie winners included “Don’t Look Up,” “No Time to Die,” “The Green Knight” and “Encanto.” The top TV winner was “The White Lotus.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Rob Licuria is in the top spot at 60% accuracy. We then have a nine-way tie at 40% for Charles Bright, Riley Chow, Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble, Christopher Rosen, Paul Sheehan and myself. Denton Davidson follows at 20%. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Eng and Rosen, three other Experts made predictions. Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) are at 40%. Clayton Davis (Variety) follows at 20%. See Experts’ scores.

