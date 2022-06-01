Spanish ventriloquist Celia Munoz just delivered the ‘most creative’ act in ‘America’s Got Talent’ history [WATCH]

If you think every ventriloquist act is the same as the one before, you haven’t yet met Celia Munoz. During the May 31 premiere of “America’s Got Talent” Season 17, this 36-year-old singer from Spain impressed judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara with her fresh take on the age-old talent. Instead of singing with puppets, her ventriloquism involves everyday objects like radios and cell phones. Watch the “AGT” performance video above.

The Spanish ventriloquist is a trained opera singer who confessed that she only learned about the art form “two years ago” thanks to videos of “AGT” winners like Terry Fator (Season 2) and Darci Lynne Farmer (Season 12). “I kept practicing and doing shows in Spain and I wanted to come to ‘AGT’ because this is the place for this art form,” she revealed, adding that she gets “goosebumps” just thinking about the possibility of winning.

Simon remarked, “That is quick. Normally people take about 20 years to learn how to do this, but you’ve done it in two years.” Simon wished her “good luck” and then she began the act, which included flipping through a radio while she spoke or sang in all of the various voices. The concept of Celia’s act was to show how a ventriloquist gets ready for work, so of course we saw her flossing and brushing her teeth, applying lip gloss and drinking water.

The crowd absolutely went nuts, particularly when Celia was interrupted by a phone call in which she spoke in her own voice as well as the other person’s voice. “Yes, Sofia Vergara is here, she’s here,” Celia told the imaginary caller, which got a big laugh from the Colombian-born judge. All four panelists gave her a rousing standing ovation at the conclusion of the act.

“I don’t even know what to say, that was such a surprise,” Sofia declared when the audience died down. “That was so different than anything that we’ve ever seen.” The other panelists agreed with Sofia, with Heidi calling it “refreshing,” Howie saying it was the “most original thing” and Simon noting how it was the “most creative” ventriloquist act in all 17 seasons. Celia easily sailed through to the Judge Cuts round, earning four “yes” votes. But is she good enough to win? Stay tuned.