Group hug! ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ becomes only 3rd movie to gross $800 million domestically

It may have seemed like a while since Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hit $700 million in mid-January, but in the two months since reaching that number, it has barely left theaters or even the Top 5 at the box office until just this past weekend. In those two months, it has slowly grossed enough money to hit the $800 million mark domestically.

For context, only two other movies have made that amount in North America: “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” in 2015, which still holds the domestic box office record with $936 million, and then three years ago, Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” grossed $858.3 million after an opening weekend of $350 million. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is now only the third movie to reach $800 million domestically, but it probably is going to start losing theaters to the upcoming April releases.

Still, compared to every other previous Spidey movie, “No Way Home” has now earned double what all but the very first “Spider-Man” has grossed domestically, as Sam Raimi’s 2002 movie did make just over $400 million in its release. “No Way Home” has done significantly better overseas than that debut installment 20 years ago, and worldwide, it has raked in a cool billion over Raimi’s debut. There are many reasons for this, including the growth of the international movie market over the two decades, but “No Way Home” also brought back Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from that film.

After the original “Spider-Man,” the highest-grossing movie in the franchise would be 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far from Home” which scored $390.5 million after a summer opening, and “No Way Home” has already more than doubled that amount.

This astounding box office showing for “No Way Home” has proven that Sony made the right move by teaming up with Marvel Studios and producer Kevin Feige in moving forward with the webbed wall-crawler. Before that, the two “Amazing Spider-Man” movies, starring Andrew Garfield – also back for “No Way Home” – topped out with $262 and $202 million respectively, so “No Way Home” is getting close to having made four times as much as “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

Actor Tom Holland has proven so popular as Peter Parker and Spider-Man that it may even have given his follow-up movie, the video game-based “Uncharted,” a boost. Indeed, the 25-year-old movie star has been graced with two movies in the Top 10 for the past month.

The success of “No Way Home” has also been seen as one of the true signs that the theatrical box office is returning to its pre-COVID glory, and it only needs another $6 million to double the gross of Raimi’s first “Spider-Man.”