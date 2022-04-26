‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ footage revealed at CinemaCon

One week after announcing that the forthcoming “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel had been delayed until next year, Sony pulled back the curtain on its plans for the Oscar-winning franchise.

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday night – an event where studios show off upcoming projects for theater owners and selected press – writers and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller hyped “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” as “way, way, way bigger than the last one.” According to Lord and Miller, as reported by numerous outlets including Entertainment Weekly, the sequel has 240 characters (its predecessor contained just 40), six universes that the duo was willing to confirm, and the largest crew of any animated film in history, with over 1,000 crew members. (The first “Spider-Verse” movie held the record previously with 800 crew members.)

It’s no wonder, then, that “Across the Spider-Verse” was too big to contain into one film. The second part, now called “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” will conclude the epic journey in 2024.

While Lord and Miller didn’t have any final footage to share during the CinemaCon presentation, they did showcase 15 minutes of unfinished work. The sequence focused on the characters of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), and Spider-Man 2099 / Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac). Gizmodo has a detailed breakdown of what happened here.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is scheduled to be released by Sony Pictures on June 2, 2023.

