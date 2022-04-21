‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ release date delayed

A trip back into the Spider-verse will have to wait. On Wednesday night, Sony announced a handful of release date shifts, including the news that “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” a sequel to the Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” will be delayed until next year.

Originally set to come out on October 7, “Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)” will now arrive in theaters on June 2, 2023. The film, the first of a two-part sequel, also has a new, cleaner title. Sony dropped the “Part One” from its moniker.

Fortunately for fans of Spider-Man, they won’t have to wait all that long for the “Across the Spider-Verse” finale: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II” was also dated on Wednesday night, with Sony staking out March 29, 2024, for its theatrical bow.

“Across the Spider-Verse” is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson from a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. The film follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) on “an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.”

Sony made other Spider-Man moves on Wednesday night as well: The S.J. Clarkson Spider-Man movie “Madame Web,” with Dakota Johnson in the title role, is now set for July 7, 2023 – just one month after “Across the Spider-Verse.” That project also stars Sydney Sweeney from “Euphoria.”

The last bit of notable news from Sony came in the form of another “Equalizer” project for Denzel Washington. “The Equalizer 3,” which would re-team Washington and director Antoine Fuqua following 2018’s “The Equalizer 2,” has been dated for September 1, 2023.

