‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ surpasses ‘Black Panther’ to become 4th highest-grossing movie in U.S. box office history

In the epic Marvel money showdown between Spider-Man and Black Panther, Spidey has prevailed.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” just surpassed “Black Panther” at the U.S. box office to become the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time. Theater pundits have been watching this battle play out for weeks, and now it’s official. “Black Panther’s” final box office in the states was $700 million, and “Spider-Man” is now at $704 million and counting. The only films ahead of it on the all-time chart are “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” ($936 million), “Avengers: Endgame” ($858 million) and “Avatar” ($760 million).

For my fellow box office nerds keeping track at home, “Black Panther” crossed the $700 million mark on its 171st day of release (August 5, 2018), while “Spider-Man: No Way Home” achieved that feat in only 32 days (January 17, 2022). In other words, Tom Holland‘s latest stint as Peter Parker still has a lot of money to rake in over the coming weeks. Just how high can it go?

Last weekend, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” got dethroned from the top spot for the first time by “Scream 5,” which earned $30 million for its opening weekend. Spidey came in second place ($20 million), followed by “Sing 2” ($7.9 million), “The 355” ($2.2 million) and “The King’s Man” ($2.2 million).

“Spider-Man” has been such a success story that even “Saturday Night Live” wanted to get in on the buzz. During the most recent episode, James Austin Johnson‘s President Joe Biden blamed the Omicron surge in America on the Sony/Marvel superhero. “Stop. Seeing. Spider-Man,” he repeatedly ordered his fellow Americans. Watch the cute sketch below:

