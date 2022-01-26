‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ box office threatens to surpass ‘Avatar’ on all-time list

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” recently took down “Black Panther” at the U.S. box office to become the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time. Now it’s setting its sights on “Avatar.”

As of this writing, Sony/Marvel’s red-suited superhero has $721 million in the bank, while “Avatar” (after its original 2009 run plus a special 2010 re-release) finished at $760 million in the states. However, there’s a big caveat with those numbers. It only took “Spider-Man” 39 days to hit the $721 million mark, while James Cameron‘s blue humanoids achieved that feat in a much longer period of time, 81 days. With no signs of slowing down, it seems quite likely that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will surpass “Avatar’s” numbers in the coming weeks. That would put it in third place on the domestic all-time list, behind only “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” ($936 million) and “Avengers: Endgame” ($858 million).

“Avatar” won three Oscars (cinematography, visual effects and art direction) and was nominated for six more, but it lost the top prizes for picture and director to “The Hurt Locker” and its helmer Kathryn Bigelow. In the dozen years since, Cameron’s proposed sequel (and later, sequels) kept getting delayed, but we now know that the likely date for “Avatar 2” is December 16, 2022.

Last weekend, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” reclaimed its top spot on the domestic chart after previously being dethroned by “Scream 5.” Tom Holland‘s avenger flick added $14 million to its total haul, while the horror franchise scared up another $12 million. The Top 5 was rounded out by “Sing 2” ($5.7 million), “Redeeming Love” ($3.5 million) and “The King’s Man” ($1.7 million)

Here are Gold Derby’s box office predictions for the January 28 – January 30 weekend:

What movie will be #1 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

2nd choice: “Scream 5”

3rd choice: “Nightmare Alley”

How much money will the #1 movie make?

1st choice: Less than $25 million

2nd choice: $25 million – $50 million

3rd choice: More than $100 million

What movie will be #2 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Scream 5”

2nd choice: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

3rd choice: “Nightmare Alley”

What movie will be #3 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Sing 2”

2nd choice: “West Side Story”

3rd choice: “Nightmare Alley”

What movie will be #4 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “Redeeming Love”

2nd choice: “The King’s Man”

3rd choice: “Nightmare Alley”

What movie will be #5 at U.S. box office?

1st choice: “The King’s Man”

2nd choice: “Redeeming Love”

3rd choice: “The 355”

