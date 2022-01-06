‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ could do something at the Oscars no superhero film has done since ‘Spider-Man 2’

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” did something most of us never thought possible: unite three generations of big-screen Spider-Men in one exciting film. Tobey Maguire, who portrayed the famous web-slinger in Sam Raimi’s popular trilogy in the 2000s, and Andrew Garfield, who appeared in two “The Amazing Spider-Man” films in the 2010s, teamed up with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker after they were pulled into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by a Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell gone awry.

But three versions of Spider-Man coming together to defeat multiple villains from Maguire’s and Garfield’s onscreen universes might not be the Marvel movie’s most impressive accomplishment when all is said and done. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” could become the first superhero movie since “Spider-Man 2” (2004) — which is from Maguire’s trilogy and still considered by many to be the best Spider-Man film — to win the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

In December, “No Way Home” was shortlisted in the category alongside fellow MCU films “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Eternals.” Also making the cut were “Dune,” “Free Guy,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Godzilla vs. King,” “The Matrix: Resurrections” and “No Time to Die.” Currently, “No Way Home” sits in fourth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds at 15/2, behind “Dune,” “The Matrix Resurrections” and “Shang-Chi.” Rounding out the top five is “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

In the years since “Spider-Man 2” won the Oscar, multiple superhero films have been nominated for visual effects. They are: “Superman Returns” (2006), “The Dark Knight” (2008), “Iron Man” (2008), “Iron Man 2” (2010), “The Avengers” (2012), “Iron Man 3” (2013), “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014), “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014), “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014), “Doctor Strange” (2016), “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). Yet despite being all over the ballots, not a single superhero film has gone home with the VFX Oscar in nearly two decades. You can chalk some of this up to voters’ general indifference to the popular, crowd-pleasing genre (it’s not like these movies are winning a lot of Oscars elsewhere), and even make the argument that they’re all so similar in terms of visual effects now that no one film stands out like they might once have. Oscar voters also tend to prefer films with Best Picture pedigree (see: “1917”) and movies that make use of more grounded or realistic-looking effects than the copious amounts of CGI, green screen and motion capture that make up the bulk of today’s superhero films. Remember, bigger is not always better.

So, if superhero films are fighting an uphill battle, how might “Spider-Man: No Way Home” come out on top? Well, it will take some serious work, since Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune” — a sure-to-be Best Picture nominee — seems primed to dominate the below-the-line categories as well. Still, it’s possible (especially if Oscar voters choose to support a different film given how well “Dune” is predicted to do across the board — hey, it could happen!).

Let’s assume that only one of the Marvel movies is going to make the ballot (only once have two MCU movies made it in the same year). “Black Widow” is likely out. “Eternals” too, even if it does feature less green screen than other Marvel films. This leaves “Shang-Chi” and “Spider-Man.” Morris — the faceless, winged creature at Ben Kingsley‘s side — the two dragons and the overall style of the former makes it stand out from the majority of superhero films these days, but it doesn’t have the reach of “No Way Home,” which has been widely praised and has immense goodwill that some think could carry it all the way to the low end of the Best Picture race (not to mention bolster Garfield’s Best Actor campaign). Should that happen, it will likely help the movie’s chances of winning visual effects.

Even without a Best picture bid, though, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is still Marvel’s best shot this year because the effects on display speak volumes. Oscar voters in the VFX category are, for good reason, drawn to innovation (at the time, the effects of 2003’s “The Return of the King” were jaw-dropping; more recently, think of something like 2013’s “Gravity”). “No Way Home” is in a position that only “The Matrix” can probably relate to right now. Because while we’ve seen all of these Spider-Man villains on the big screen before, they’ve now been upgraded for 2021. Doc Ock’s (Alfred Molina) tentacles were puppets in “Spider-Man 2.” They actually helped carry that movie to the Oscar. Now they’re created — like so much else — using CGI, and they look great. Elsewhere, Jamie Foxx’s Electro looks far less silly than he did even in 2014. Across three generations of Spider-Man films you can actually see how far visual effects have come over the years, which is something pretty unique. So while Peter Parker is still going to have to find a way to defeat Team Villeneuve, he has a lot working in his favor heading into Oscar nominations.

