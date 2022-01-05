‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Could ginormous box office help it with Oscars?

After becoming the first movie to gross a billion dollars at the global box office since the pandemic began and only the 11th to make $600 million in North America, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is already a massive phenomenon. It’s not just among the top three movie openings of all time, it’s been doing that sort of business as a global pandemic heads into its third year.

It doesn’t take long for a movie that is so popular to start inspiring calls for it to be considered for Oscars, including Best Picture. It’s little surprise that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have started campaigning the film for awards. Marvel head Kevin Feige even compared the latest “Spider-Man” to the conclusion of Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, which swept the Oscars in 2003: “In the way ‘The Return of the King’ was sort of a celebration and culmination of all of that amazing work that had been done on that trilogy, this is a celebration both of our ‘Homecoming trilogy’ and of the five other incarnations of Spider-Man that had happened before.”

Regardless of the studio head’s clearly biased thoughts on the matter, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” quickly became a must-see event, where people who hadn’t gone to movie theaters since the pandemic began (or even longer) realized they needed to be among the first audiences to see it. You don’t make $260 million in a single weekend without millions of fans rushing to see it as soon as humanly possible. The same thing happened with “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019.

If you were one of those that went to see the movie in theaters on opening weekend or since, or you’ve just kept track of the ardor towards the movie on social media, you’ll already know how much Marvel fans have loved what was done for the end of a presumed trilogy. (Although we all know that you don’t end a franchise that’s made so much so quickly, do you?)

More importantly, the movie received an A+ CinemaScore, which may not be as rare as it used to be – there have been over 50 of them since 2000 – but it shows the extent of the overall enthusiasm towards the movie. A few animated movies received A+ CinemaScores and ended up winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature: “Incredibles 2,” “Up,” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” to name three. Live-action features also received an A+ and then were nominated for Best Picture: “The Help,” “The Blind Side,” “Hidden Figures,” and “American Sniper” were hugely popular movies that found fans within the academy as well. But only one movie has received an A+ CinemaScore and went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Can you name it? If you said, “The King’s Speech,” you would be correct.

I have a friend in the academy (who shall remain nameless) who asked about whether you need to have seen any of the earlier “Spider-Man” movies or even some of the other Marvel movies before seeing “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Tom Holland appeared in five previous MCU movies, but then you also have the five previous “Spider-Man” movies with characters that appear in “No Way Home.” I wasn’t sure what to tell them, but I have a strong feeling that nearly as many people saw “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” in total as saw “No Way Home” just on opening weekend so perhaps that won’t be a problem. Like many, they may have gone out to see “Avengers: Endgame” but few other Marvel movies before that, and that’s pretty wild to think about when you realize how much that movie, like “No Way Home,” connects to so many other movies leading up to it.

The other comparison being made is to Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which grossed $700 million domestically in 2018, was nominated for Best Picture, and won three Oscars for Ruth E. Carter’s costumes, Ludwig Göransson’s score, and Hannah Beachler‘s production design. It also won two key Screen Actors Guild Awards, for its main cast and for its impressive ensemble of stunt performers. But even though “Black Panther” made serious bank, and it too got an A+ from audiences via CinemaScore, it also seemed like a much more significant movie with a sociopolitical impact not unlike Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.” It wasn’t just the first Marvel movie with a mostly-Black cast but the first superhero movie in general with such representation, and it made the late Chadwick Boseman a global superstar.

Some also believe that a Best Picture nomination for “Spider-Man” could help the Oscar ceremony with its waning ratings, presuming that the millions of fans who went to see the movie might watch the Oscars when they may not have otherwise. Some feel that the nomination of “Black Panther” did help the ratings that Oscar year, but would that be enough? Gold Derby editor Christopher Rosen doesn’t think so, and I tend to agree with him.

The Spider-movie was shortlisted in the Sound and Visual Effects categories, although Michael Giacchino’s moving score was left off of those shortlists. Those two categories are likely to be the movie’s best bets – at least for nominations – because even with “No Way Home’s” incredible box office and rave reviews, it’s still a comic book movie that could suffer from the academy’s typical genre bias.

And let’s face it, even with a guaranteed 10 slots for Best Picture, there are a lot more than 10 movies looking to fill them as of now.

