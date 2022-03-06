‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ visual effects: Oscar nominee revived characters and turned Georgia into NYC

We conclude our look at the five movies nominated for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars with “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” currently the third highest-grossing domestic release of all time (not accounting for inflation), and Sony’s third “Spider-Man” movie with Tom Holland. Check out my write-ups on its fellow nominees “Dune,” “Free Guy,” “No Time to Die,” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

One of the many reasons the fan-favorite movie has blown audiences away to the tune of over $1.8 billion worldwide is the way it brings back characters from all previous “Spider-Man” movies. Like any proper superhero film, visual effects were absolutely crucial in pulling this off, but they also were necessary in order to set the movie in New York City, despite actually filming in Georgia.

This is the second Academy Award nomination for VFX supervisor Kelly Port, who had similar VFX duties on Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” (for which he received his previous nomination) and its sequel, “Avengers: Endgame.” Chris Waegner is the only member of the nominated “No Way Home” team that has worked on six of the eight “Spider-Man” movies, including Sam Raimi’s first movie, where he was the VFX supervisor for Sony Pictures Imageworks. Despite being a vet of over 25 years, this is Waegner’s very first Oscar nomination.

Scott Edelstein also worked on the last two “Avengers” movies with Port, while Dan Sudick is the most Oscar-nominated veteran in this category, having now been nominated 12 times, including for “Infinity War” and “Endgame,” plus a second bid this year for “Free Guy.” These four worked with an enormous team of artists and animators (all dealing with pandemic lockdowns) to create the Oscar-worthy visuals for “No Way Home,” an intensive effort with a reported 2,500 VFX shots.

On par with most superhero movies, this one required a ton of visual effects to show Spider-Man swinging through the city, but also to display the specific powers and abilities of Willem Dafoe‘s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina‘s Dr. Octopus, and Jamie Foxx‘s Electro, as well as fully visualizing The Lizard and Sandman, both of whom are primarily CG. Visual effects were also used to de-age Dafoe and Molina, who last appeared in their Spider-Man movies 18 to 20 years ago.

On top of that, the movie is set exclusively in New York City, but in fact it was actually all filmed in Georgia, so the visual effects team were crucial in creating the illusion that all the Spider-action and pathos was taking place in the MCU version of the city that never sleeps (in the behind-the-scenes video above, you can learn more about this).

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?