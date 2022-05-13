Spinal Tap will return for the ultimate “where are they now?”

Maybe this time it’ll go up to 12.

Castle Rock Entertainment, the Rob Reiner-run production shingle that has been keeping a very low profile for well over a decade, surprised the film world yesterday with the announcement that a sequel to “This Is Spinal Tap” is in the works. The company is self-financing but will bring the package to the Cannes Film Market to secure foreign distribution. Perhaps not coincidentally, Cannes has programmed the 1984 original for its Cinema de la Plage sidebar, in which movies play for free on the beach a few steps from the Palais du Cinéma.

All the key players, including director Reiner, who also appeared in the mock documentary as filmmaker Marty DiBergi (“let’s boogie!”), Michael McKean (David St. Hubbins, guitar and vocals), Christopher Guest (Nigel Tufnel, lead guitar), and Harry Shearer (Derek Smalls, bass and composer of “Jazz Odyssey”) are on board for what will likely follow in the original’s footsteps: a largely-improvised satire of the music industry. The film emerged from an already existing act at sketch comedy shows.

The original was Reiner’s first film as a director. (His success behind the camera eventually eclipsed his earlier persona as Meathead from “All In The Family.”) While not a huge initial hit at the box office, it soon became a cult classic on home video and cable, perhaps tying “Caddyshack” and “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” for the highest number of catchphrases entered into the popular vernacular. (“Hello, Cleveland!” probably being my favorite.)

The movie was way ahead of its time for using documentary conventions for comedy (no “Spinal Tap” no “The Office”?) and years later Christopher Guest sank his teeth back into the form, directing a string of films like “Waiting for Guffman” and “A Mighty Wind” that did a similar schtick.

This is not Spinal Tap’s first reunion, however. There was the 1992 album “Break Like The Wind” (and subsequent concert tour), and various appearances at television specials and one-off gigs.

The mind reels at the potential list of cameos from comics and music insiders in the new one. (Though can anything top Paul Shaffer bending over, demanding the band kick his ass?) Godspeed to whomever they get as a drummer.

One final note. Should you ever visit Stonehenge, as I did in 2019, you will find a marvelous visitor’s center, in which various poets and thinkers from across the centuries weigh in on the strange monument. Nestled in there are the valuable words of Nigel Tufnel.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions