‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘TAR’ lead Independent Spirit Award nominations for film

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the top nominee at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards for motion pictures with eight bids including Best Feature. The nominations were announced on Tuesday, November 22, by Spirit winner Taylour Paige and Spirit nominee Raul Castillo, with the television nominations to follow on December 13. Check out the complete list of nominees here.

The interdimensional action dramedy “Everything Everywhere” scored in almost every available category. In addition to Best Feature the film is up for Best Director and Best Screenplay (both for the filmmaking duo DANIELS), Best Lead Performance (Michelle Yeoh), twice for Best Supporting Performance (Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Kwan), Best Breakthrough Performance (Stephanie Hsu), and Best Editing.

That film was followed by “TAR” about a trouble conducting and composing virtuoso. It received seven bids including Best Feature, Best Director and Best Screenplay (both for Todd Field), Best Lead Performance (Cate Blanchett), Best Supporting Performance (Nina Hoss), Best Cinematography, and Best Editing. Rounding out the Best Feature category are “Bones and All” with three total noms, “Our Father, the Devil” on its only nomination, and “Women Talking” with three competitive bids as well as the honorary Robert Altman Award for its director and ensemble cast.

Film Independent president Josh Welsh said in a statement, “We couldn’t be more honored to celebrate this year’s exciting film nominees. As the Film Independent Spirit Awards evolve with our changing industry, including embracing non-gendered categories, we look to these artists to lead us into the future. And as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our Artist Development programs, we are incredibly proud to have Film Independent Fellows Siân Heder and Chloé Zhao return as our honorary co-chairs.”

