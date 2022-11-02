‘Spirited’ trailer: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell put a twist on the Dickens classic

Start your holidays on a high note.

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ gave us an all-new glimpse at the studio’s upcoming Christmas-themed musical comedy “Spirited,” in the form of a brand new, comedy-filled trailer. The film was directed by Sean Anders, who also wrote the script alongside John Morris.

Based on the beloved Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol,” the film aims to be a modern re-imagining of the tale for a newer generation, which follows a man named Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come, who tries to convince him that the holidays are worth celebrating.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, and P.J. Byrne. It was produced by Anders, George Dewey, Jessica Elbaum, Ferrell, Morris, and Reynolds, under the Apple Original Films, Gloria Sanchez Productions, Maximum Effort, Mosaic, and Two Grown Men production banners.

It also features original music from “Dear Evan Hansen” and “La La Land” composers and lyricists Benj Pasak and Justin Paul.

“Spirited” is scheduled to be released in select cinemas on November 11, 2022, before its Apple TV+ streaming release on November 18.

