Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon among 7 ‘Squid Game’ cast members submitted at 2022 Emmys

Netflix’s survival drama “Squid Game” has officially thrown its hat into the Emmy ring. Voters will have the option of nominating many of the show’s breakout Korean actors, including leading star Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun and supporting actress Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok, both of whom recently won individual SAG Awards for their performances. In all, seven “Squid Game” cast members have been submitted by Netflix on the 2022 Emmys ballot. Read on to see the complete list.

The three supporting actors vying for voters’ attention are Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo, Anupam Tripathi as Ali and Oh Young-Soo as Oh Il-nam. Oh Young-Soo recently won a Golden Globe for his emotional performance. Joining Jung Ho-yeon on the supporting actress list is Kim Joo-ryoung as Han Mi-nyeo, who made waves with her villainous role.

Finally, even though the series boasts an enormous cast including 456 contestants and dozens of guards, just a single guest star has been submitted: Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong. Here is the Emmy ballot description: “Ji-yeong joins the game after being released from prison for killing her abusive father, having nowhere to go. Amid fear and betrayal among the players, she shares a special friendship with Sae-byeok.”

Since its debut in September 2021, “Squid Game” has gone on to become one of the most popular TV series on the planet. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show is known for its violent games in which contestants try to survive and win a monumental cash prize. Watch Gold Derby’s behind-the-scenes videos for all six games: “Red Light, Green Light,” “Honeycomb,” “Tug of War,” “Marbles,” “The Glass Bridge” and “Squid Game.”

Here’s a closer look at all seven “Squid Game” cast members on the 2022 Emmys ballot:

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo

Anupam Tripathi as Ali

Oh Young-Soo as Oh Il-nam

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok

Kim Joo-ryoung as Han Mi-nyeo

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong (“Gganbu”)

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?