Could ‘Squid Game’ give ‘Succession’s’ supporting men a run for their money at the Emmys?

“Succession” is the favorite to win Best Drama Series for the second time at the Emmys, according to our early odds based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, and with that are likely to come three Best Drama Supporting Actor bids, just like it got the last time the show was eligible in 2020. But could “Squid Game” give them a run for their money? At least at the Emmys the loser won’t be executed … hopefully.

In 2020 Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, and Nicholas Braun were all nominated for “Succession,” but they were bested by Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”). For this year’s rematch we’re betting on Culkin to win with Crudup in second. Macfadyen follows in third, and Braun is fifth. The race could have as many as eight nominees, depending on how many actors are submitted on the ballot (more than 240 entrants are needed for that many nomination slots), so at this early stage it’s looking good for the three of them to make it back in.

We’re also predicting one “Squid Game” actor, Oh Yeong-su, who plays an elderly man in the deadly competition who befriends protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae). As of this writing he ranks fourth in our predictions with 15/2 odds. But might he be accompanied by his co-stars? Nominations voting at the Emmys is unique in that voters have been able to select as many actors as they consider worthy of a nomination, whether that’s five or 15 or more. So there’s no reason not to check every actor from your favorite show.

That may be why we’ve had so many multiple nominees in recent years. Just last year “Saturday Night Live” had three nominees for Best Comedy Supporting Actress, “Ted Lasso” had four nominees for Best Comedy Supporting Actor, “The Handmaid’s Tale” had three nominees for Best Drama Supporting Actor, and the eight nominees for Best Drama Supporting Actress represented just three shows: four from “Handmaid’s,” three from “The Crown,” and one from “Lovecraft Country.” If the Emmys like you, they really like you.

So if “Squid Game” is as big a phenomenon with Emmy voters as it was with audiences, Oh Yeong-su could easily be joined by Park Hae-soo, who plays disgraced businessman Sang-woo, and Heo Sung-tae, who plays gangster Deok-su. And perhaps even more than that from the show’s predominantly male ensemble cast. Do you think they’ll be the latest cast to clean up with double, triple, or even quadruple nominations?

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?