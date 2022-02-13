‘Squid Game’ cast interview: If we don’t win at SAG Awards, ‘then what show will?!’ [WATCH]

“If ‘Squid Game’ doesn’t win the best ensemble, then what show will?!” laughs Jung Ho-yeon during our recent roundtable interview with the entire cast, including lead actor Lee Jung-jae. (Watch the video above.) The Netflix survival hit is nominated for three total SAG Awards this year: drama actor for Lee Jung-jae, drama actress for Jung Ho-yeon, plus drama ensemble cast. Voting for the Screen Actors Guild Awards is open now and continues until February 25. The ceremony airs live on TNT and TBS on February 27.

Lee Jung-jae plays Seong Gi-hun, the heroic protagonist who agrees to risk his life in the titular Squid Game in order to pay off his gambling debts and gain custody of his estranged daughter. The well-known Korean star faces stiff category competition at the SAG Awards from the likes of Brian Cox (“Succession”), Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”) and Jeremy Strong (“Succession”).

The actor notes that he was “attracted” to the role of Seong Gi-hun because of the way he went through so many “different changes” throughout the course of the series. “There are just so many different rollercoasters of emotions, and in each episode the character grows so much,” explains Lee Jung-jae. “As an actor a role like that is something that you really want to challenge yourself to take on.”

Jung Ho-yeon portrays Kang Sae-byeok, an introverted pickpocket who wants to use the prize money to rescue her parents from rival country North Korea. “Squid Game” is actually her first acting role ever; previously she was a successful model in South Korea. Her SAG Awards co-nominees are Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Sarah Snook (“Succession”) and Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”).

The actress says about her conflicted character, “I think that in some cases to some people, survival comes first before thinking about what’s right and wrong, and that’s the sad reality.” Jung Ho-yeon then adds, “Sadly, that was Kang Sae-byeok’s reality.”

Other “Squid Game” cast members up for the ensemble prize are Heo Sung-tae, Jun Young-soo, Kim Joo-ryoung, Lee Byung-hun, Oh Young-Soo, Park Hae-soo, Anupam Tripathi and Wi Ha-jun. The drama competes against the following four ensemble casts at the SAG Awards: “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Morning Show,” “Succession” and “Yellowstone.”

In addition to the cast members, my colleague Rob Licuria and I also spoke with creator, director, writer and showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk in our roundtable chat. “It’s mind-blowing,” he reveals about the worldwide success of his show. “I’m just blown away by this.” Netflix dropped all nine episodes of “Squid Game” on September 17, 2021 and it quickly became a word-of-mouth sensation. The second season is in development.

