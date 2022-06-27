‘Squid Game’ Emmys FYC panel: Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae discuss ‘borderline between real and fake’ in Season 1 [WATCH]

Last fall, “Squid Game” made history as Netflix’s most-watched original program of all time, accumulating over 1.65 billion viewing hours in the four weeks following the release of its first season. Since then, the team behind the Korean survival drama have picked up numerous prestigious accolades, including three Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Critics Choice Awards, and are now looking to make a splash at the Emmys. Recently, the show’s creator/director/writer/executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk, composer Jung Jae-il, production designer Chae Kyoung-sun, visual effects supervisor Cheong Jai-hoonon and cast members Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae, Oh Young-soo, Park Hae-soo and Anupam Tripathi participated in a 2022 Emmys FYC panel moderated by Nancy Wang Yuen. Watch the video Q&A above.

Included among those who did not anticipate the series’ massive success is Hwang himself, who said here, “I thought everything [about it] was very uniquely Korean, so I was surprised to find that so many people around the world related to it.” He went on to discuss how he studied Korean history and drew from personal experience in creating this story, explaining that several of its characters are like him in terms of how they handle their humanity being put to the test. Specifically, he pointed to the generally “pure and good” Seong Gi-hun (Lee) and “manipulative and calculative” Cho Sang-woo (Park), saying he “wanted to illustrate that both characters [are] good and bad in their own ways.”

Lee, whose portrayal of struggling single father Seong earned him CCA and SAG trophies earlier this year, said he was moved when he first read the “Squid Game” scripts and knew that if the story was expressed “in an impactful way… [it] would touch the hearts of many.” He also admitted that shooting most of the scenes in chronological order helped him and his fellow actors “naturally accumulate the different emotional conflicts and the situational changes that took place between the characters.”

Regarding her individual SAG Award-winning performance as Kang Sae-byeok, Jung Ho-yeon said “getting ready to say goodbye to [the] character and the set” produced “very intense feelings” which she defined as “a mix of sadness and a sense of relief.” She then illustrated Lee’s point about the cast steadily forming deep connections with their characters by saying, “I feel like those genuine emotions that I felt as an actor were conducive to accurately portraying Sae-byeok’s last scenes in the story.”

Park spoke in agreement with his two castmates, whose characters, along with Cho, were the last ones standing at the end of this season’s central series of survival games. After reflecting on the global population’s recent endurance through “challenging, tough times,” he mused about how all of the contestant characters on the show “made it through each round in their own unique ways” and how he “really felt a genuine fear and yearning for survival” by the end of filming.

Chae discussed how her vision for the production design’s basic tone was rooted in consistently “making the borderline between real and fake.” She then detailed the processes of orchestrating the quadruple sunset in episode six and constructing the glass bridge in episode seven, saying the former was meant to create a “nostalgic atmosphere” to benefit the illustration of the characters’ “unrealistic and non-ideal situation.”

Cheong, who has worked with Chae and Hwang on several projects over the last decade, talked about the importance of making his visual effects more than just “an attraction” and how he knew “the whole show [would] just collapse” if they did not appear authentic. He went on to express his gratitude toward the show’s audience for relieving his doubts, saying, “I was really happy and thankful to find out that everyone was fooled by my VFX work.”

Jung Jae-il has composed the scores for four feature films (including Best Picture Oscar winner “Parasite”), but faced a great challenge in creating one for this nine-hour series. With no direction aside from Hwang telling him to “bring [him] some good music,” he had to dig deep in order to succeed at his goal of producing a solid soundtrack. The musician also discussed how the show’s thematic emphasis on humanity makes it different from other survival stories and implored people everywhere to “listen to each other.”

When asked what he admires about his pure-hearted character, Ali Abdul, Tripathi said he wants to “live the same way [Abdul] wanted to, [as a] dignified human [and] caring family man.” Regarding his personal connection to Abdul, the Indian-born actor said, “I was living in Korea as an immigrant myself, so I know [his] journey… living on the edge [and] looking for better opportunity.” He went on to speak about the many things he learned from this experience, including the idea that “if you do your own job [as an actor], most of the problems are solved.”

At 77, Oh is the oldest member of this season’s main cast and, until now, was primarily known for his stage work as a member of the National Theater Company of Korea. When asked about playing his “Squid Game” character, Oh Il-nam, he said it was “extremely challenging at first,” but much less so when he came to understand the “different attributes [and] multiple complexities” built into the role. He also explained how witnessing audience reactions to the series has strengthened his belief in the idea of global unity while admitting that his character is meant to illustrate the natural “violence and cruelty that humans have” inside them.

The inaugural season of “Squid Game” is certified “fresh” at Rotten Tomatoes with a critic score of 95%. Kelly Lawler (USA Today) praises the way it “harshly critiques society’s economic inequalities” while Abha Shah (Evening Standard) refers to it as “tightly written” entertainment with “universally engaging themes.” Beth Webb (Empire) also raves about it being a “visual exhilarating” drama featuring “propulsive storytelling, robustly drawn characters and thoughtful dialogue.” As to how it feels to work on expanding the show past its first nine episodes, Hwang said, “A lot of burden is on my [shoulders, but] I’m not trying to top season one. I’m just trying to make the best season two.”

