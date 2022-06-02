Squid Game: Tug of War – The emotional push and pull of the landmark series, featuring Park Hae-soo and composer Jung Jae-il [WATCH]

Gold Derby’s third Making of “Squid Game” featurette involves the deadly game of Tug of War that creates an incredible climax for the third episode of Netflix’s Korean survival series (watch the exclusive video above). The game forces the contestants to form groups to play Tug of War high above a steep drop. That episode builds up to a shocking (and almost literal) cliffhanger ending, which helped viewers understand that no one competing in the game is safe.

Executive producer, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk states, “I thought it would be a little boring if all the games took place on the ground, and there’s that intimidating feeling about heights.” The Tug of War game also allowed Director Hwang and his cast to explore the dynamics between the players “as they form teams and allies.”

Production designer Chae Kyoung-sun talks about building that set (accompanied by a time-lapse video of said construction) and how it differs from the childhood nostalgia inherent in other games. “The game ring is set up at a height to imply that the players will fall onto the cold asphalt floor, just like how they’re completely lost and hopeless in their lives,” she explains.

“The games brought me right back to my childhood,” says the show’s SAG Award-winning star, Lee Jung-jae. “[It] reminded me of how innocent, kind, helping others, and full of dreams, and digging up all the feelings and memories from my childhood,” although playing the games also made him feel “an unusual kind of fear.”

The video includes behind-the-scenes footage of the actors playing Tug of War, showing how it looked to the cast on set before the visual effects needed to heighten the danger.

Park Hae-soo, who plays Cho Sang-woo, a childhood friend of Jung-jae’s character Gi-hun, concurs about the difficulties of filming this episode. “I learned that Tug of War requires incredible physical strength,” he states. “The most difficult part was the emotional and mental stress – somebody else needs to be killed in order for me to survive.”

Director Hwang mentions Park Hae-soo’s “relatively less experience” acting for the screen, being that he’s “such a seasoned stage actor. “Sang-woo revealing his true colors during the games is one of the most dramatic elements in this show,” Hwang mentions, adding that he was confident Park “would make that change of heart seem very convincing.”

“From the beginning, it is clear that Sang-woo does not reveal a lot of emotions,” Park affirms, stating that he and the director discussed, “what would be the most reasonable choice and decision from Sang-woo’s point of view.”

Finally, composer Jung Jae-il – who also did the music for Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning “Parasite” – talks about his involvement in creating tension for the series. “The most important thing for me is what I see on the screen visually,” he says, drawing attention to the show’s opening sequence of children playing Squid Game on a playground, which inspired his choice in instrumentation, harmony and melody.

Jung and Hwang talk about a very specific recurring musical theme created for the series and why it was played on a similar recorder as what kids might play in school, while actor Anupam Tripathi, who plays Ali, talks about first hearing one of the melodies Jung wrote for “Squid Game,” saying, “It gives you your childhood there – you feel so nostalgic.”

As luck would have it, Gold Derby’s Rob Licuria recently spoke to Mr. Jung, an interview you can watch here to learn a lot more about what went into composing the music for “Squid Game.”

