Stan Lee documentary coming to Disney+ in 2023

Some exciting news for the true believers out there.

Disney+ announced on Wednesday that a Stan Lee documentary is in the works, and will be released sometime next year. The announcement came on the 100th anniversary of the great comic book creator and zing-slinger’s birth.

Lee, who died in 2018 at the age of 95, is credited with creating or co-creating most of the mainstays of the Marvel canon, including Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, the Incredible Hulk, and the X-Men.

“Stan the Man” can also boast another incredible character creation: himself. Though mainstream culture treating comics as anything other than the lowest form of entertainment is a relatively new phenomenon (due largely in part to the wild success of the film adaptations of Lee’s output), Lee still somehow made a name for himself as a wisecracking, upbeat and lovable Noo Yawka with a quick quip and a smile. Indeed, his love of the spotlight has caused some controversy over the years, with some suggesting that he liked to take credit for work that may not have been totally under his purview. But the importance of his imprimatur—the richly-drawn human characters with a penchant for patter—is undeniable.

Lee’s love of the camera means that there isn’t exactly a dearth of documentaries about the man, but this coming from Disney+ likely means appearances by some A-listers, as well as clips from the MCU (and non-MCU) Marvel titles, all of which are now owned by the parent company. We’ll likely get a nice montage of the cameos Lee made, from the television movie “The Trial of the Incredible Hulk” (1989) through “X-Men” (2000) to “Captain Marvel” (2019), the last one he filmed, and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), in which he appeared through the power of digitization. (The sci-fi side of Stan would have liked that.)

Where the show will impress is if they can dig up some of Lee’s first works as a writer—short films and radio plays he wrote for the Army during World War II (from the location now Kaufman Astoria Studios and the Museum of the Moving Image). Supposedly he made one about the dangers of venereal disease, but that may just be another Stan Lee legend.

Disney+ released this short clip when they made their announcement.

