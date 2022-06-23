All 87 ‘Star Trek’ Emmy submissions for ‘Discovery,’ ‘Picard,’ ‘Strange New Worlds’ and ‘Lower Decks’

The “Star Trek” franchise is not only a television institution, it’s also an Emmy institution, from the original series and “The Next Generation,” which earned nominations for Best Drama Series, to subsequent spinoffs like “Deep Space Nine,” “Voyager,” and “Enterprise” that continued to rack up plaudits in craft categories. The sci-fi extended universe now has more shows than ever exploring the galaxy. Scroll down for all 87 “Star Trek” Emmy submissions for “Discovery,” “Picard,” the new “Strange New Worlds,” and the animated “Lower Decks,” all of which stream on Paramount+.

Of the current “Treks” on the air, “Discovery” is the most established with three previous seasons already under its belt. It has won two Emmys out of 10 nominations thus far: Best Prosthetic Makeup in 2019 and Best Special Visual Effects in 2021. It has 26 entries on this year’s ballot, including both of the races it previously won.

“Picard” is next in line. It won one Emmy (Best Prosthetic Makeup) out of the five nominations it received in 2020 for its first season, and this year it has the most submissions for a “Trek” series with 30 entries. It’s a sequel to “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” which claimed a whopping 18 Emmys over the course of its seven season run from 1987 to 1994.

“Lower Decks” also has one previous season behind it, which earned a sole Emmy nomination for sound editing in 2021. Its six submissions this year include that category, as well as Best Animated Program and Best Comedy Writing. This year’s newbie is “Strange New Worlds,” which was spun off from “Discovery” and is set a few years before the events of the original “Star Trek” series. “Strange” just premiered on May 5, but it’s already got 25 chances for recognition on the ballots.

See the full lists below, and discuss all things Emmy here in our forums.

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress

Sonequa Martin-Green

Best Drama Actor

David Ajala

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Mary Wiseman

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Wilson Cruz

Blu del Barrio

Doug Jones

Anthony Rapp

Best Drama Guest Actor

David Cronenberg, “The Examples”

Michael Greyeyes, “The Examples”

Best Directing (Drama)

“Kobayashi Maru”

“Stormy Weather”

Best Writing (Drama)

“Kobayashi Maru”

“Species Ten-C”

Best Casting (Drama)

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, One Hour)

“Coming Home”

Best Costumes (Fantasy/Sci-Fi)

“Rosetta”

Best Hairstyling (Period/Character)

“All is Possible”

Best Makeup (Period/Character, Non-Prosthetic)

“All In”

Best Makeup (Prosthetic)

“All In”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Drama)

“Kobayashi Maru”

Best Production Design (Period/Fantasy, One Hour or More)

“Kobayashi Maru”

Best Sound Editing (Comedy/Drama, One Hour)

“Kobayashi Maru”

Best Sound Mixing (Comedy/Drama, One Hour)

“Kobayashi Maru”

Best Special Visual Effects (Season/Movie)

Best Stunt Performance

“Anomaly”

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor

Patrick Stewart

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Orla Brady

Isa Briones

Michelle Hurd

Alison Pill

Jeri Ryan

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Santiago Cabrera

John de Lancie

Evan Evagora

Brent Spiner

Best Drama Guest Actress

Ito Aghayere, “Watcher”

Whoopi Goldberg, “The Star Gazer”

Best Drama Guest Actor

Jay Karnes, “Mercy”

Best Directing (Drama)

“The Star Gazer”

“Watcher”

Best Writing (Drama)

“The Star Gazer”

Best Casting (Drama)

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, One Hour)

“Assimilation”

“Penance”

Best Costumes (Fantasy/Sci-Fi)

“Penance”

Best Hairstyling (Period/Character)

“Two of One”

Best Main Title Design

Best Makeup (Period/Character, Non-Prosthetic)

“Hide and Seek”

Best Makeup (Prosthetic)

“Hide and Seek”

Best Music Composition (Series)

“The Star Gazer”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Drama)

“The Star Gazer”

Best Production Design (Period/Fantasy, One Hour or More)

“The Star Gazer”

Best Sound Editing (Comedy/Drama, One Hour)

“Penance”

Best Sound Mixing (Comedy/Drama, One Hour)

“Penance”

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress

Rebecca Romijn

Best Drama Actor

Anson Mount

Ethan Peck

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Jess Bush

Christina Chong

Celia Rose Gooding

Melissa Navia

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Bruce Horak

Babs Olusanmokun

Best Directing (Drama)

“Strange New Worlds”

Best Writing (Drama)

“Strange New Worlds”

Best Casting (Drama)

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, One Hour)

“Strange New Worlds”

Best Costumes (Fantasy/Sci-Fi)

“Spock Amok”

Best Hairstyling (Period/Character)

“Strange New Worlds”

Best Main Title Design

Best Makeup (Period/Character, Non-Prosthetic)

“Strange New Worlds”

Best Makeup (Prosthetic)

“Children of the Comet”

Best Music Composition (Series)

“Strange New Worlds”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Drama)

“Strange New Worlds”

Best Production Design (Period/Fantasy, One Hour or More)

“Strange New Worlds”

Best Sound Editing (Comedy/Drama, One Hour)

“Memento Mori”

Best Sound Mixing (Comedy/Drama, One Hour)

“Memento Mori”

Best Special Visual Effects (Season/Movie)

“STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS” (6 submissions)

Best Animated Program

“Wej Duj”

Best Character Voice-Over Performance

Tawny Newsome, “Strange Energies”

Jack Quaid, “Kayshon, His Eyes Open”

Best Writing (Comedy)

“Wej Duj”

Best Sound Editing (Comedy/Drama Half Hour and Animation)

“Strange Energies”

Best Sound Mixing (Comedy/Drama Half Hour and Animation)

“Wej Duj”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?