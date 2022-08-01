Star Wars ‘Andor’ series release delayed – but not for long: Watch the trailer

When Disney released the first teaser for the “Star Wars” Disney+ series “Andor” back in May, the streaming platform promised a release date of August 31 with the first two episodes. But with Marvel’s Disney+ show “She-Hulk” (August 17), HBO’s “House of the Dragon” (August 21), and Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (September 2) all vying for eyeballs during the waning days of summer, Disney+ has changed course for “Andor.” The highly anticipated series from Oscar nominee Tony Gilroy (“Michael Clayton”) will now debut on September 21 with three episodes instead of two.

Set before the events of “Rogue One,” “Andor” focuses on Diego Luna’s titular rebel fighter and his origin story as a resistance leader. (Like many other lead characters in “Rogue One,” Luna’s Andor died at the end of that 2016 blockbuster, which Gilroy had a hand in bringing across the finish line.)

According to Disney, “The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

In addition to Luna, who is also an executive producer of the project, “Andor” stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, and Oscar winner Forest Whitaker (who played Saw Gerrera in “Rogue One”).

Gilroy directed five episodes in the show’s first season, including the pilot. Season 1 of “Andor” includes 12 episodes and Gilroy has already teased Season 2, which would be an additional 12 episodes that connect “Andor” to “Rogue One.”

Watch the trailer below.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions