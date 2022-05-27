Star Wars Celebration: ‘Andor’ trailer, a new show with Jude Law, and Obi-Wan returns

The ascendency of Disney+ has assured us that there will never, ever be star peace.

There’s a lot that is new in that galaxy far, far away known as “Star Wars,” and the franchise pep rally known as “Star Wars Celebration” in Anaheim, California, saw some surprise announcements on Friday. Also, revelers were treated to the release of a new trailer, and an early (by just a few hours) look at the latest series.

The two-time Academy Award nominee Jude Law is the newest name to join the Rebel Alliance. He appeared on stage to give a name to a rumored project—“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.” The kid-focused live-action series, created by “Spider-Man: Homecoming” director and writing team Jon Watts and Chris Ford, is set in the same post-“Return of the Jedi”/pre-“The Force Awakens” as Disney+’s hit “The Mandalorian.” (That show’s Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are also part of “Crew”’s crew.)

The series will focus on a group of kids about 10 years old from a tiny planet who are, essentially, “lost in space” and trying to find their way back home while navigating the dangerous “Star Wars” universe. As it happens, this is an awful lot like Paramount+’s current animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy.” It’s good that nerds have something new to fight about.

The other big news was the trailer drop for “Andor,” the Diego Luna-led prequel series to the prequel film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Cassian Andor, if you recall, was the dashing rebel who helped get the Death Star plans into Princess Leia’s hands (the last five minutes of this movie being the best sequence in all of “Star Wars” since the death of Jabba the Hutt, in this writer’s opinion). Now we’ll get to see his acts of derring-do prior to his martyrdom, though Luna promised that “You’re not going to recognize Cassian Andor in the beginning,” when he spoke at the convention stage.

“Andor” is created by two-time Oscar nominee Tony Gilroy and also features Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, Forest Whitaker, the voice of Alan Tyduk, and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, the white-robed Rebellion leader who has been a cool, ephemeral presence in the franchise all the way back to “Return of the Jedi,” and is finally going to get some good screentime here.

Fans in attendance also got a chance to watch the first two episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” a smidge before Disney+ subscribers. (And at the same time as critics! Take that!!)

Hastily scribbled-out reviews are, by and large, positive, with “USA Today” comparing the first two entries to “a “John Wick” movie with some strong neo-noir vibes.” “The Guardian” wrote that while, yes, this could be renamed “Star Wars: The Startlingly Unnecessary Years” for how it fits into the overall story, but the British newspaper ultimately called it “marvelous” and “thrilling.” “Deadline,” however, was less impressed, saying it “tries too hard” and “lacks focus.”

